Teknosa grows by 61 percent in Q3, reaching the best quarterly performance in its 20-year history

ISTANBUL, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teknosa, a subsidiary of Sabancı Holding, reached its all-time high quarterly performance in the third quarter of 2020, as a result of investments made in an extensive transformation program and customer experience. Teknosa recorded TL 1.7 billion turnover and TL 62.5 million net profit in 3Q2020, achieving 61 percent sales growth compared to the same period a year ago. Its e-commerce turnover grew by 123 percent compared to the same quarter last year.

Teknosa, the leading technology retailer and e-commerce platform in Turkey, achieved the highest performance in its history in the third quarter of 2020. Reaching a record-breaking growth rate of 61 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year, Teknosa achieved TL 1.7 billion turnover and TL 62.5 million net profit in Q3, 2020. As a result, it recorded TL 15.9 million net profit in the first nine months of the year despite the extraordinary challenges caused by the pandemic. Continuing its customer-focused transformation and digitalization journey in line with its omnichannel strategy in recent years, Teknosa accelerated its value-creating initiatives upon the pandemic. Thanks to its uninterrupted service approach to respond to customer expectations and its undisputed reliability in technology shopping, the 9-month turnover of Teknosa increased by 28 percent and reached TL 3.67 billion.

While Teknosa stores, reopened in June after ensuring a safe and healthy shopping environment, continued their significant contribution to sales, the improvement in performance at teknosa.com and mobile apps continued as well. Teknosa achieved 123 percent growth in e-commerce in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year and nearly quadrupled its 9-month online turnover to TL 705 million.

In his assessment of the financial results of the third quarter of 2020, Barış Oran, Chairman of Teknosa, said, "Thanks to our resilient and customer-focused roadmap that we created in line with 'Teknosa of the New Generation' vision, we achieved the best quarterly performance. The pandemic rendered technology an irreplaceable need. Our digital and customer focused transformation helped us serve the ever-changing technology needs the best. We reached our target of sustainable growth and profitability during this tough period, in which most organizations were facing severe challenges. In addition to our record-breaking sales and rising performance, we managed to build an agile and resilient organization. We focus on making our processes lean and shaping the future based on data, by speeding up digital transformation. We will raise the bar in customer experience and satisfaction at all times and platforms."