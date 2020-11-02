 

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Corporate Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 13:45  |  58   |   |   

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE:WUC) (OTCQX:WSTRF) (“Western” or ”Company”) would like to provide the following update:

Mine Standby: The Company’s temporary cessation (standby) request for the five mine permits comprising the Sunday Mine Complex (SMC) was approved by the Mined Land Reclamation Board (MLRB) in a unanimous vote. Under Colorado Rules and Regulations, an operator is required to apply for temporary cessation after a lapse of mining activities for a period of 180 days. Western had hoped to restart the SMC prior to the end of the 180-day window; however, the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID pandemic have prevented that from happening. The SMC Mines can be started on short notice when COVID restrictions are lifted and market conditions improve.

With respect to market conditions, the Company continues to closely follow a number of potential key catalysts driving improvements in the vanadium and uranium markets including:

  • Vanadium Section 232: United States Department of Commerce (“DOC”) is reviewing a petition by industry participants that requests a 40% tariff on vanadium imports from all sources and the establishment of a stockpiling program. Separate tariff rate quotas were requested for refined vanadium products. Western has submitted survey data and continues to support this investigation and remedies that level the playing field for U.S. domestic producers versus foreign state sponsored competitors.
  • Uranium – Nuclear Fuel Working Group and related Industry Developments: The American nuclear industry had its best month in decades during October. The United States Department of Energy gave awards to TerraPower and X-energy to build demonstration models of their advanced reactor designs and NuScale to deploy the first U.S. small modular reactor plant (12 modules) at the Idaho National Laboratory. The U.S. International Development Finance Corp. signed a letter of intent to finance NuScale’s development of 2,500 megawatts of electricity generation in South Africa (42 modules). The DOC finalized a 20-year extension to the Russian Suspension Agreement to reduce U.S. imports of uranium from Russia. The measure offering the greatest support for U.S. uranium miners and the U.S. uranium converter is the annual $150 million strategic uranium reserve which will be determined in 2021 congressional budget deliberations after the U.S. election.
  • Uranium Market: Due to mine closures of the past few years and recent COVID related uranium supply disruptions, uranium markets are set for recovery from almost a decade of oversupply in the post-Fukushima era. The largest uranium companies in the world are purchasing nuclear fuel on the spot market to fulfill supply contract deliveries. On the supply side of the market, both primary and secondary supplies are declining. On the demand side of the market, utility uncovered requirements are at a cycle high, worldwide about 50 nuclear reactor new builds are scheduled to come online in the next 5+ years, and additional Japanese nuclear reactor restarts have received approvals.

As a result of these many positive macro factors, multiple analysts are projecting a repricing of uranium in the 2022/2023 timeframe.  Western remains positioned to quickly reinitiate production once fundamentals are better reflected in market pricing.

Seite 1 von 2
Western Uranium & Vanadium Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.09.20
69
Western Uranium Corp