Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Corporate Update

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE:WUC) (OTCQX:WSTRF) (“Western” or ”Company”) would like to provide the following update:

Mine Standby: The Company’s temporary cessation (standby) request for the five mine permits comprising the Sunday Mine Complex (SMC) was approved by the Mined Land Reclamation Board (MLRB) in a unanimous vote. Under Colorado Rules and Regulations, an operator is required to apply for temporary cessation after a lapse of mining activities for a period of 180 days. Western had hoped to restart the SMC prior to the end of the 180-day window; however, the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID pandemic have prevented that from happening. The SMC Mines can be started on short notice when COVID restrictions are lifted and market conditions improve.