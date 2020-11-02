 

Drilling Commences at K.Hill

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, pursuant to the September 21, 2020 announcement, drilling has commenced at the Company’s K.Hill manganese project in Botswana (“K.Hill”).

The objective of the infill drilling program is to upgrade the current Inferred Mineral Resource at K.Hill into the Indicated Mineral Resource category, from which a CIM Code compliant Reserve can be estimated. The program consists of 90 holes and approximately 2,700m of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling, as well as 9 holes and 250m of diamond core ("DC") drilling.

For more information on the drilling plan please refer to the Company’s September 21, 2020 announcement.

Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani Metals Corp. commented:

"I am very pleased that our team has been able to commence the drilling programme given the significant COVID-19 protocols in place across Botswana. We would like to thank the Government of Botswana for promptly granting the Essential Services Permits needed for the drilling program, as well as supporting every stage of the mobilisation of Stewardship Drilling from Namibia to K.Hill. We will update the market in due course on our progress.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9335307c-14de-4cbd ...

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its K.Hill, Lobatse & Otse manganese oxide projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. The Company's flagship K.Hill project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate, both key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. Website: https://giyanimetals.com/.

About Stewardship

Stewardship Drilling is a well-established drilling contractor in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a vast portfolio of experience having worked with Rio Tinto, De Beers, and the Paladin Group. Stewardship mobilised to site in October and the drilling program will be supported by the Company’s project management and geological services consulting company, Lambda Tau.

