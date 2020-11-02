Inovalon Clients Outperform Market for CMS Star Ratings for the Seventh Year in a Row

The Inovalon ONE Platform Supports Meaningful Quality Outcomes Improvements and Value Delivery

BOWIE, Md., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that clients utilizing Inovalon’s quality improvement solution suite outperformed the entire Medicare Advantage market for the seventh year in a row, realizing a positive increase of nearly 4% on a year-over-year basis in their Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2021 Star Ratings.



Inovalon’s clinical quality data aggregation, advanced analytics, integrated outreach, and data visualization toolsets provide health plans with targeted patient-level insights to improve quality of care and member health outcomes. Able to integrate, aggregate, and analyze the growing volume of healthcare datasets at high speed to support improvements in clinical quality outcomes measures, the Inovalon ONE Platform delivers the nation’s most widely used healthcare quality data analysis and improvement platform, with more than 76% of U.S. reported lives running through the Inovalon Platform in 2020.

These results reflect data released by CMS on October 9, 2020, pertaining to all Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans, which revealed that on a year-over-year basis, Star Rating scores decreased by 2.17% for the average Medicare Advantage health plan on an enrollment-weighted basis. These results also reflect adjustments CMS made to minimize the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, allowing plans to use the higher of their 2020 or 2021 CMS Star Ratings for approximately 50% of the measures. Despite the overall market decreasing by 2.17%, clients leveraging Inovalon’s quality improvement suite realized an average increase of 3.72% in their 2021 Star Ratings. The achievement of higher Star Ratings reflects the great work of Inovalon’s health plan clients and the ability of the Inovalon ONE Platform to rapidly deliver actionable analytical insights, empowering superior care delivery by health plans to their millions of members, and create positive, measurable economic performance impact.