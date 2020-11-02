 

Inovalon Clients Outperform Market for CMS Star Ratings for the Seventh Year in a Row

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 13:55  |  64   |   |   

The Inovalon ONE Platform Supports Meaningful Quality Outcomes Improvements and Value Delivery

BOWIE, Md., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that clients utilizing Inovalon’s quality improvement solution suite outperformed the entire Medicare Advantage market for the seventh year in a row, realizing a positive increase of nearly 4% on a year-over-year basis in their Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2021 Star Ratings.

Inovalon’s clinical quality data aggregation, advanced analytics, integrated outreach, and data visualization toolsets provide health plans with targeted patient-level insights to improve quality of care and member health outcomes. Able to integrate, aggregate, and analyze the growing volume of healthcare datasets at high speed to support improvements in clinical quality outcomes measures, the Inovalon ONE Platform delivers the nation’s most widely used healthcare quality data analysis and improvement platform, with more than 76% of U.S. reported lives running through the Inovalon Platform in 2020.

These results reflect data released by CMS on October 9, 2020, pertaining to all Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans, which revealed that on a year-over-year basis, Star Rating scores decreased by 2.17% for the average Medicare Advantage health plan on an enrollment-weighted basis. These results also reflect adjustments CMS made to minimize the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, allowing plans to use the higher of their 2020 or 2021 CMS Star Ratings for approximately 50% of the measures. Despite the overall market decreasing by 2.17%, clients leveraging Inovalon’s quality improvement suite realized an average increase of 3.72% in their 2021 Star Ratings. The achievement of higher Star Ratings reflects the great work of Inovalon’s health plan clients and the ability of the Inovalon ONE Platform to rapidly deliver actionable analytical insights, empowering superior care delivery by health plans to their millions of members, and create positive, measurable economic performance impact.

Seite 1 von 3
Inovalon Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Inovalon Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call