Clarivate Expands International Real-World Data Offering with Addition of Techtrials Brazilian Dataset

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the expansion of international real-world data offerings through its partnership with Techtrials Pesquisa e Tecnologia Ltda (Techtrials), the leading healthcare real-world data (RWD) provider in Brazil. The new partnership will provide customers with comprehensive RWD capturing approximately 80% of the Brazilian population.

As part of the three-year partnership, Clarivate customers can access the largest integrated real-world database in Brazil to address the most pressing questions related to epidemiological, clinical and pharmacoeconomic outcomes. The dataset features in-depth, clinically structured, anonymized data of billions of records with more than 195 million patients in the public and private market as well as claims, electronic medical records, registry and lab data. The comprehensive Techtrials real-world data paired with the expertise, information and insights that power DRG healthcare products and services, will allow global researchers to access, synthesize and analyze critical data.

The Techtrials dataset will be available to life sciences companies internationally, supporting a multitude of end users, to enable deeper insights and delivery of complex and high value use cases. Clients can choose from an array of delivery options depending on their resource needs and expertise, including: commercial targeting; patient population & market sizing; patient journey; therapeutic area assessments; disease burden analysis; health economics and outcomes research and more.

As the world's 11th largest pharmaceutical market, Brazil spends 9.5 percent of GDP on healthcare – providing universal healthcare to its population.1 Multinational pharmaceutical companies continue to invest and expand operations in Brazil, with market researchers anticipating spending to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 7% to 10% from 2018–2022.2 Clarivate recognizes the ever-increasing need for customers within the Latin American market to have insights-ready RWD on a real-time basis to help drive and inform decision-making.