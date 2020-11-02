 

DGAP-News Abivax announces webcast and teleconference following recent oversubscribed capital increase of  EUR 28m at market price

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Abivax announces webcast and teleconference following recent oversubscribed capital increase of  EUR 28m at market price

02.11.2020 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Abivax announces webcast and teleconference following recent oversubscribed capital increase of  EUR 28m at market price

PARIS, November 02, 2020 - 2:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announces that its senior management will host a webcast and teleconference on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm CET (Paris time), to discuss the recently announced oversubscribed capital increase of EUR 28m at market price, company developments as well as address questions.

Attendees can participate by weblink (https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/abivaxwebcast/20201103_1/) or connect by phone using the following telephone numbers.


Dial in details for participants:

France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166

UK (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 20 3003 2666

U.S.: +1 212 999 6659

Belgium: +32 (0) 2 789 8603

Password: abivax


About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment C (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma.
More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.



Contacts


Abivax
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63
Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Chris Maggos
chris@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 79 367 6254
Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22

Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24
Public Relations France
DGM Conseil
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr
+33 6 14 50 15 84
Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC
Marion Janic
mjanic@rooneyco.com
+1 212 223 4017

02.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1144669  02.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1144669&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAbivax Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac berichtet positive Phase-1-Interimsdaten für seinen COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
BRENNSTOFFEMISSIONSHANDELSGESETZ UND HEIZKOSTEN: MANGELNDE ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ KOSTET BIS ZU 2 € PRO QM
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE mit +15% Umsatzanstieg weiterhin auf Wachstumskurs
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG appoints Toolbox Medical Innovations and NDA Group and expands Advisory Board
DGAP-News: Linde to Produce Green Hydrogen for Mobility Market in California
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac Reports Positive Interim Phase 1 Data for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Appointment of Chief Financial Officer
DGAP-News: HYPOPORT SE: Hypoport SE remains on growth trajectory with 15 per cent increase in revenue
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE und DAD Deutscher Auto Dienst GmbH digitalisieren Fahrzeugabmeldung mit innovativer ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Abivax kündigt Webcast und Telefonkonferenz zur kürzlich zum Aktuellen Börsenkurs abgeschlossenen, überzeichneten Kapitalerhöhung über EUR 28 Mio. an (deutsch)
14:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Abivax kündigt Webcast und Telefonkonferenz zur kürzlich zum Aktuellen Börsenkurs abgeschlossenen, überzeichneten Kapitalerhöhung über EUR 28 Mio. an
29.10.20
Abivax nimmt 28 Millionen Euro unter anderem für COVID-19 Medikament ein
29.10.20
DGAP-News: Abivax gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss seiner überzeichneten Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von EUR 28 Mio. bekannt (deutsch)
29.10.20
DGAP-News: Abivax gibt erfolgreichen Abschluss seiner überzeichneten Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von EUR 28 Mio. bekannt
29.10.20
DGAP-News: Abivax announces the success of its oversubscribed capital increase of EUR 28m at market price
13.10.20
Abivax: 15 Millionen Euro neue Gelder
13.10.20
DGAP-News: Abivax sichert sich nicht-verwässernde Finanzierung über EUR 15 Millionen von Kreos Capital (deutsch)
13.10.20
DGAP-News: Abivax sichert sich nicht-verwässernde Finanzierung über EUR 15 Millionen von Kreos Capital
13.10.20
DGAP-News: Abivax secures EUR 15m non-dilutive financing from Kreos Capital

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
126
Abivax - Durchbruch bei HIV?