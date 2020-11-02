DGAP-News Abivax announces webcast and teleconference following recent oversubscribed capital increase of EUR 28m at market price
|
Abivax announces webcast and teleconference following recent oversubscribed capital increase of EUR 28m at market price
PARIS, November 02, 2020 - 2:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announces that its senior management will host a webcast and teleconference on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm CET (Paris time), to discuss the recently announced oversubscribed capital increase of EUR 28m at market price, company developments as well as address questions.
Attendees can participate by weblink (https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/abivaxwebcast/20201103_1/) or connect by phone using the following telephone numbers.
Dial in details for participants:
France: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166
UK (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 20 3003 2666
U.S.: +1 212 999 6659
Belgium: +32 (0) 2 789 8603
Password: abivax
About Abivax (www.abivax.com)
Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is
listed on Euronext compartment C (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory
diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma.
More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.
Contacts
|
Abivax
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63
|
Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Chris Maggos
chris@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 79 367 6254
|
Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22
|
Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24
|
Public Relations France
DGM Conseil
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr
+33 6 14 50 15 84
|
Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC
Marion Janic
mjanic@rooneyco.com
+1 212 223 4017
