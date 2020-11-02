Principal Receives National Recognition for Retirement Communication and Education

As the industry’s premier way to honor communications and education efforts of investment management firms for over 20 years, The STAR Awards highlight marketing and communications talent and best practices. Several Principal initiatives won across individual categories in the large asset level of $50B up to $150B of assets under management (AUM).

The Investment Management Education Alliance (IMEA) STAR Awards were recently announced and Principal Financial Group brought home a win in eight major categories, including the prestigious Overall Retirement Communications award for the second year in a row.

Overall Category:

Retirement category:

Crisis Communications – Global pandemic crisis communication.

Digital Education – Principal app.

Experiential Education – Plan participant webinars.

Ongoing Education – Plan participant engagement campaign.

Thought Leadership – Super Savers research white paper.

Wild Card – Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement & Trust client brand awareness and retention.

Advisor category:

Analytics Driven Campaign – Data-driven advisor engagement with Principal RetireWireSM

“The STAR Awards recognition showcases the amazing talent at Principal,” said Kevin Morris, chief marketing officer, Retirement and Income Solutions at Principal. “We’ll continue to elevate our game with investments in digital and product solutions, customer care, financial wellness and more. I am excited about what our team will accomplish for our customers and financial professionals moving forward.”

Connecting customers and financial professionals with timely financial education and possible solutions is one of the top priorities at Principal. In the past year, the global financial services company has expanded Principal Total Retirement Solutions, including the launch of Simply Retirement by Principal 401k plans for small businesses and Principal Equity Compensation Solutions, and continues to deliver timely resources to help individuals, businesses and financial professionals navigate COVID-19. The in-progress integration of the Wells Fargo Institutional Retirement & Trust business also supports increased investment in technology, resources and talent – as Principal works to help people save enough and have enough in retirement.

