 

PolarityTE Announces Successful Completion of Initial Pre-IND Interaction with U.S. Food and Drug Administration for SkinTE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) announced that it recently received written responses from FDA following a Type B Pre-IND meeting request that the Company submitted in August 2020 regarding an indication for SkinTE to treat diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). FDA’s responses included, among other things, feedback and recommendations on SkinTE manufacturing, preclinical studies, clinical data submitted in the Company’s briefing package, and additional clinical studies to support our IND submission. The Company expects to discuss additional indications in pressure injuries and traumatic wounds with FDA in the coming months. Based on the FDA input gathered in these interactions, the Company plans to prepare and submit an IND to enable clinical studies for one or more indications in the second half of 2021.

The Company believes that the guidance and recommendations received from FDA provide a well-defined regulatory pathway, and plans to proceed with IND-enabling activities over the coming months. In addition, the Company is developing a strategy to pursue multiple indications based on its continuing dialog with the FDA regarding the DFU indication, and additional planned meetings regarding other indications.

The Company previously announced that it will report earnings for calendar third quarter 2020 on November 9, 2020, and plans to provide additional detail and discuss the FDA’s feedback during the earnings call on November 9, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed by using the link below.

Earnings Call Webcast – CLICK HERE

Richard Hague, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented: “We are pleased to have received helpful feedback from FDA regarding SkinTE for treatment of DFUs, and we believe that FDA’s responses generally track established guidance for sponsors of biologics. We plan to continue our dialog with FDA over the coming months as we work to finalize our development plan for DFUs and other indications such as trauma and pressure wounds.”

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE is focused on transforming the lives of patients by discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering and material sciences. Rather than manufacturing with synthetic and foreign materials within artificially engineered environments, PolarityTE manufactures products from the patient's own tissue and uses the patient's own body to support the regenerative process. From a small piece of healthy autologous tissue, the company creates an easily deployable, dynamic, and self-propagating product designed to regenerate the target tissues. PolarityTE's innovative methods are intended to promote and accelerate growth of the patient's tissues to undergo a form of effective regenerative healing. Learn more at www.PolarityTE.com – Welcome to the Shift.

Seite 1 von 3
PolarityTE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: PolarityTE Inc. - Regenerative Medizin und Tissue Engineering
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Ambarella Introduces CV28M SoC With CVflow to Enable New Categories of Intelligent Sensing Devices
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
PolarityTE to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 9, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
174
PolarityTE Inc. - Regenerative Medizin und Tissue Engineering