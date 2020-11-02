 

LENSAR to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Monday, November 9, 2020

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, November 9, 2020. LENSAR’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 9th to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.

To participate by telephone, please dial (866) 393-4306 (Domestic) or (734) 385-2616 (International). The conference ID number is 3077696. To access the live webcast, please go to the Events & Presentations section of LENSAR’s investor relations website at https://ir.lensar.com. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining better visual outcomes, efficiency and reproducibility by providing advanced imaging, simplified procedure planning, efficient design and precision. 

