 

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Dave Faupel as Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority”), a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, today announced that the Board of Directors has approved the expansion of its senior leadership team with the hire of Dave Faupel as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

With over 25 years of marketing experience across a wide array of industries, Dave has an extensive background building high-performing marketing teams to drive brand awareness and profitable growth at leading fintech, martech and healthcare companies. Before joining Priority, Dave was the VP of Marketing for North America for Sage, a global market leader for small and medium businesses to manage finances, operations and people. At Sage, Dave helped to increase marketing-driven revenue and launched the newest cloud portfolio for small businesses in the US. Previously, Dave served as Head of Worldwide Marketing for IBM Silverpop, leading the global launch of the IBM Marketing Cloud. Dave has also held senior marketing roles at McKesson and with some of the largest marketing and communications agencies worldwide. His passion for fusing marketing strategy with creative programs – while also connecting leadership and communications – has resulted in impactful marketing programs.

"Dave is a highly experienced, thoughtful and transformative marketing leader with a proven track record of building brand value and driving profitable growth. Priority has made significant progress over the past few years to advance our position as the leading payments infrastructure as a service provider in the US. Dave has the experience in sales enablement, brand expansion and overall capability building to help propel Priority forward during our next phase of growth," said Tom Priore, Chief Executive Officer of Priority.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and corporate payment solutions, offering unique product and service capabilities to its merchant network and distribution partners. Priority’s enterprise operates from a purpose-built payments infrastructure that includes tailored customer service offerings and bespoke technology development, allowing the Company to provide end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent software. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

Priority Technology Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Ambarella Introduces CV28M SoC With CVflow to Enable New Categories of Intelligent Sensing Devices
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information
07.10.20
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Alliance Global Partners