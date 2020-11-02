Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Dave Faupel as Chief Marketing Officer

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority”), a leading provider of merchant acquiring, integrated payment software and commercial payment solutions, today announced that the Board of Directors has approved the expansion of its senior leadership team with the hire of Dave Faupel as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

With over 25 years of marketing experience across a wide array of industries, Dave has an extensive background building high-performing marketing teams to drive brand awareness and profitable growth at leading fintech, martech and healthcare companies. Before joining Priority, Dave was the VP of Marketing for North America for Sage, a global market leader for small and medium businesses to manage finances, operations and people. At Sage, Dave helped to increase marketing-driven revenue and launched the newest cloud portfolio for small businesses in the US. Previously, Dave served as Head of Worldwide Marketing for IBM Silverpop, leading the global launch of the IBM Marketing Cloud. Dave has also held senior marketing roles at McKesson and with some of the largest marketing and communications agencies worldwide. His passion for fusing marketing strategy with creative programs – while also connecting leadership and communications – has resulted in impactful marketing programs.