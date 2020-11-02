 

8x8 Appoints Germaine Cota as Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 14:01  |  34   |   |   

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced the appointment of Germaine Cota to the position of Chief Accounting Officer (CAO). Reporting to Chief Financial Officer Samuel Wilson, Cota will oversee overall global accounting operations, financial reporting, tax, treasury, and internal audit functions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005171/en/

8x8 Chief Accounting Officer Germaine Cota (Photo: Business Wire)

8x8 Chief Accounting Officer Germaine Cota (Photo: Business Wire)

“Germaine has demonstrated a really strong combination of finance expertise and drive. Since joining 8x8 at the beginning of the year, she has made significant contributions as we aligned the global business to improve execution, efficiency, operating margins and cash position,” said Samuel Wilson, Chief Financial Officer at 8x8, Inc. “As we deliver on our goal of non-GAAP pre-tax breakeven exiting March 2021, Germaine’s leadership and experience will be instrumental as we drive continued strong growth this fiscal year and beyond.”

Cota joined 8x8 at the beginning of 2020 as Global Vice President, Corporate Controller and Treasurer. Prior to 8x8, she served as the US Chief Financial Officer for Nikkei-listed Mercari, Inc., a peer-to-peer e-commerce platform, where she was responsible for accounting and finance operations, and transforming processes to support a rapidly growing business. Previously, Cota held various accounting, accounting operations, and financial reporting roles at LinkedIn Corporation, and assurance and advisory services positions at Ernst & Young, LLP. Cota is a Certified Public Accountant in California, and holds a BS in Accounting from Santa Clara University.

"It is an honor to take on the role and contribute to an organization that values operational excellence and efficiency in its pursuit of growth and profitability," said Germaine Cota, Chief Accounting Officer at 8x8, Inc. "I am excited about the opportunity to continue building a best-in-class finance organization to support the Company’s global growth initiatives."

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about 8x8’s future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to 8x8’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. 8x8 undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Ambarella Introduces CV28M SoC With CVflow to Enable New Categories of Intelligent Sensing Devices
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results