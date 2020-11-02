8x8 Appoints Germaine Cota as Chief Accounting Officer

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced the appointment of Germaine Cota to the position of Chief Accounting Officer (CAO). Reporting to Chief Financial Officer Samuel Wilson, Cota will oversee overall global accounting operations, financial reporting, tax, treasury, and internal audit functions.

8x8 Chief Accounting Officer Germaine Cota (Photo: Business Wire)

“Germaine has demonstrated a really strong combination of finance expertise and drive. Since joining 8x8 at the beginning of the year, she has made significant contributions as we aligned the global business to improve execution, efficiency, operating margins and cash position,” said Samuel Wilson, Chief Financial Officer at 8x8, Inc. “As we deliver on our goal of non-GAAP pre-tax breakeven exiting March 2021, Germaine’s leadership and experience will be instrumental as we drive continued strong growth this fiscal year and beyond.”

Cota joined 8x8 at the beginning of 2020 as Global Vice President, Corporate Controller and Treasurer. Prior to 8x8, she served as the US Chief Financial Officer for Nikkei-listed Mercari, Inc., a peer-to-peer e-commerce platform, where she was responsible for accounting and finance operations, and transforming processes to support a rapidly growing business. Previously, Cota held various accounting, accounting operations, and financial reporting roles at LinkedIn Corporation, and assurance and advisory services positions at Ernst & Young, LLP. Cota is a Certified Public Accountant in California, and holds a BS in Accounting from Santa Clara University.

"It is an honor to take on the role and contribute to an organization that values operational excellence and efficiency in its pursuit of growth and profitability," said Germaine Cota, Chief Accounting Officer at 8x8, Inc. "I am excited about the opportunity to continue building a best-in-class finance organization to support the Company’s global growth initiatives."

