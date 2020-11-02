 

DTS Connected Radio Launches in Major Global Car Platform, Redefines In-Vehicle Listening Experience

DTS, a global leader in next-generation audio, imaging and sensing technology, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”), today announced the launch of DTS Connected RadioTM in the Daimler MB User Experience (MBUX), currently coming to market in the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

DTS Connected Radio & Mercedes-Benz User Experience (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Mercedes-Benz S-Class is redefining the automotive luxury segment with in-dash innovations that include more personalization and access to content,” said Jeff Jury, GM Automotive at Xperi. “We are proud to be part of the new state-of-the-art MBUX multi-media system with our DTS Connected Radio platform, which is redefining the in-dash radio listening experience. We are partnering with Daimler to help make what they call the ‘Third Place’ – a refuge between home and workspace – more delightful.”

DTS Connected Radio pairs over the air broadcast content with IP-delivered metadata (such as information about on-air radio programs, talent, artist, song, station contact, etc.) and content (lyrics, related events, podcasts) personalized to create a unique and engaging radio-listening experience in markets around the world. DTS Connected Radio enables a seamless transition for the listener from broadcast to internet stream when the vehicle drives out of broadcast range.

Available in 48 countries, DTS Connected Radio’s content is sourced from 48+ thousand radio stations, 40+ million tracks, 4+ million albums, 1+ million artist bios, and more – all aggregated, curated, and personalized to create the richest and most relevant in-vehicle radio listening experience.

Leveraging the world’s largest database of broadcast metadata – including up-to-date and world class music data – DTS Connected Radio features big beautiful art, comprehensive artist and album information and imagery, songs, playlists, content recommendations, lyrics, local events, podcasts, and more, enriching broadcasts from thousands of radio stations around the world.

Radio, which this year marks the 100th anniversary of the first US radio broadcast, remains the media channel of choice for consumers, surpassing television1, and reaches more adults in the 25 - 54 age range than any other audio source.2 According to Strategy Analytics, radio is the number one ‘must have’ dashboard feature, and the most used, when compared to other streaming offerings3.

