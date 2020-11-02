CSI Launches Free Webinar Series to Bolster Financial Literacy

November 2020 marks the tenth anniversary of Financial Literacy Month , focusing on educating Canadians with free resources to help them manage their finances better. It is a challenging time for many Canadians struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Securities Institute (CSI), a Moody’s Analytics company, has launched a public awareness campaign in support of Financial Literacy Month. "Through a series of three webinars, we aim to help Canadians gain financial confidence and make better informed financial decisions," said Marie Muldowney, Managing Director of CSI.

The webinar topics include Managing Money and Debt Wisely (November 4), Planning and Saving for the Future (November 17), and Preventing and Protecting Against Fraud and Financial Abuse (November 24).

Financial literacy is essential for people’s financial well-being. “The key to a better financial future involves creating a budget and tracking expenses, especially the small ones that add up over the year,” said Jessica Bindra, Financial, Investment & Retirement Planner at RBC.

“Managing through life events—starting a family, buying a home, retiring—requires a solid financial plan. It’s not as complicated as one might think, especially with the tools, information and advice available today,” added Carissa Lucreziano, CIBC Vice President, Financial and Investment Advice.

Register for the webinars at no cost. A replay link will be available after each webinar. More information on other events and resources is available on the FCAC website.

About CSI

The Canadian Securities Institute (CSI), is Canada’s leading provider of financial services education and credentials. CSI offers more than 170 courses, such as the well-known Canadian Securities Course (CSC), 12 certificate programs, five renowned and specialized financial designations, the PFP, CIM, CIWM , MTI, and the Fellow of CSI (FCSI). CSI is the primary provider of regulatory courses and examinations for the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is accredited by several Canadian securities and insurance regulators. CSI operates as a Moody’s Analytics company. For more information about CSI, visit our website or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody’s Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,200 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

