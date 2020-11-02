Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Host Expert Call Following OpRegen Data Update at 2020 American Academy of Ophthalmology Meeting

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs, will be hosting a call to discuss updated interim results from the Phase 1/2a study of its lead product candidate, OpRegen, with one of the study’s principal investigators. OpRegen is a retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell transplant therapy currently in development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Christopher D. Riemann, M.D., Vitreoretinal Surgeon and Fellowship Director, Cincinnati Eye Institute (CEI) and University of Cincinnati School of Medicine, will present updated interim results from the ongoing Phase 1/2a study of OpRegen at the 2020 American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO 2020) during the Original Paper Session on November 15, 2020. Dr. Riemann will participate in a call to discuss the interim results on November 17, 2020 at 4:00 pm Eastern Time / 1:00 pm Pacific Time. Interested parties can register for the event on the Solebury Trout Events Page and access the live webcast discussion on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website.

“We are fortunate to have an esteemed surgical expert available to discuss our updated interim data from the ongoing clinical trial of OpRegen for the treatment of dry AMD,” stated Brian Culley, CEO. “Dr. Riemann’s first-hand experience not only with OpRegen RPE cells, but also with the Orbit SDS delivery device, make him an ideal person to review data emerging from the ongoing OpRegen clinical study, which we expect to complete enrollment before year-end.”

Therapeutic Area Expert: Christopher D. Riemann, M.D., Vitreoretinal Surgeon and Fellowship Director, Cincinnati Eye Institute and University of Cincinnati School of Medicine.

In collaboration with the other Retinal Surgeons at CEI, Dr. Riemann is a principal investigator or co-investigator for many Phase two and Phase three FDA trials. He specializes in medical and surgical vitreoretinal diseases including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, retinal detachment, retinopathy of prematurity, vascular diseases of the retina, uveitis, histoplasmosis, complications of anterior segment surgery, endoscopic posterior segment surgery, and ocular trauma. Dr. Riemann is a member of the American Society of Retina Specialists, American Academy of Ophthalmology, Ohio State Medical Association, Cincinnati Academy of Medicine, Cincinnati Ophthalmology Society, and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology. His original research in the fields of Ophthalmology, Cardiology, and Endocrinology has been published in international peer reviewed scientific journals and has been presented at national scientific meetings. He has several patents for innovative surgical technologies and enjoys sharing his passion for the blend of engineering and medicine.