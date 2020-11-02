 

Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Host Expert Call Following OpRegen Data Update at 2020 American Academy of Ophthalmology Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs, will be hosting a call to discuss updated interim results from the Phase 1/2a study of its lead product candidate, OpRegen, with one of the study’s principal investigators. OpRegen is a retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cell transplant therapy currently in development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Christopher D. Riemann, M.D., Vitreoretinal Surgeon and Fellowship Director, Cincinnati Eye Institute (CEI) and University of Cincinnati School of Medicine, will present updated interim results from the ongoing Phase 1/2a study of OpRegen at the 2020 American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting (AAO 2020) during the Original Paper Session on November 15, 2020. Dr. Riemann will participate in a call to discuss the interim results on November 17, 2020 at 4:00 pm Eastern Time / 1:00 pm Pacific Time. Interested parties can register for the event on the Solebury Trout Events Page and access the live webcast discussion on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website.

“We are fortunate to have an esteemed surgical expert available to discuss our updated interim data from the ongoing clinical trial of OpRegen for the treatment of dry AMD,” stated Brian Culley, CEO. “Dr. Riemann’s first-hand experience not only with OpRegen RPE cells, but also with the Orbit SDS delivery device, make him an ideal person to review data emerging from the ongoing OpRegen clinical study, which we expect to complete enrollment before year-end.”

Therapeutic Area Expert: Christopher D. Riemann, M.D., Vitreoretinal Surgeon and Fellowship Director, Cincinnati Eye Institute and University of Cincinnati School of Medicine.

In collaboration with the other Retinal Surgeons at CEI, Dr. Riemann is a principal investigator or co-investigator for many Phase two and Phase three FDA trials. He specializes in medical and surgical vitreoretinal diseases including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, retinal detachment, retinopathy of prematurity, vascular diseases of the retina, uveitis, histoplasmosis, complications of anterior segment surgery, endoscopic posterior segment surgery, and ocular trauma. Dr. Riemann is a member of the American Society of Retina Specialists, American Academy of Ophthalmology, Ohio State Medical Association, Cincinnati Academy of Medicine, Cincinnati Ophthalmology Society, and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology. His original research in the fields of Ophthalmology, Cardiology, and Endocrinology has been published in international peer reviewed scientific journals and has been presented at national scientific meetings. He has several patents for innovative surgical technologies and enjoys sharing his passion for the blend of engineering and medicine.

Seite 1 von 4
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Ambarella Introduces CV28M SoC With CVflow to Enable New Categories of Intelligent Sensing Devices
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 4, 2020
15.10.20
OpRegen Data Update to Be Featured in Presentation by Christopher D. Riemann, MD at 2020 American Academy of Ophthalmology Meeting
13.10.20
Lineage Cell Therapeutics and Cancer Research UK Announce Encouraging Preliminary Phase 1 Study Results With VAC2 for the Treatment of Non-small Cell Lung Cancer