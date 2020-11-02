 

Citi Selected as Financial Advisor to Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance’s COVAX Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Citi today announced the firm has been selected by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to be the financial advisor for the COVAX Facility, its global procurement mechanism for COVID-19 vaccines.

The COVAX Facility is part of COVAX, a global, multilateral initiative aimed at developing, manufacturing and deploying COVID-19 vaccines on a fair and equitable basis. It is co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and the World Health Organization (WHO) – working in partnership with developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers, UNICEF, the World Bank, Civil Society Organizations and others.

Citi will provide Gavi with expert advice on structures to mitigate sovereign, credit and operational risk as the COVAX Facility seeks to facilitate pooled procurement and equitable distribution of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines from multiple pharmaceutical manufacturers to all COVAX participating economies once they reach licensure.

“Citi considers this assignment to be a clear demonstration of who we are as a firm and it builds on the work we’re doing to help combat this crisis on many fronts,” said Jane Fraser, President of Citigroup and CEO of Global Consumer Banking. “Funding of vaccines is at the core of bringing this crisis to an end, and Citi is honored to contribute to this unprecedented effort. We are bringing top talent together from around the firm to support Gavi in achieving its global objectives.”

In its first phase, and up until the end of 2021, the COVAX Facility aims to secure and deliver 2 billion doses of vaccines to be distributed to member countries’ populations. The facility currently counts over 180 sovereign government entities as participants.

In its role as advisor, Citi will advise and assist in finding risk mitigation and execution strategies in connection with the facility, including supporting the building of strategies to operationalize and maintain the COVAX Facility.

“COVAX represents the best chance to provide people in all countries with rapid, fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they become available. We’re delighted to engage Citi, allowing the COVAX Facility to benefit from expert external advice to complement our in-house expertise, supporting our essential work mitigating risk and structuring the COVAX Facility to be as effective as possible,” said Dr. Seth Berkley, Chief Executive Officer, Gavi.

Seite 1 von 3
Citigroup Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Ambarella Introduces CV28M SoC With CVflow to Enable New Categories of Intelligent Sensing Devices
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Citi Announces Inaugural $2.5 Billion Affordable Housing Bond Issuance and Largest-Ever Social Bond
22.10.20
Citigroup Declares Common Stock Dividend; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends
22.10.20
Citi Appointed as Depositary Bank for SDIC Power Holding’s GDR Program
22.10.20
Citigroup Chief Administrative Officer Karen Peetz to Present at the Bank of America Future of Financials Conference 2020
22.10.20
Kreise: Deutsche Bank will IT-Tochter Postbank Systems verkaufen
19.10.20
Citigroup Treasurer Michael Verdeschi to Present at the 39th Annual BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference
19.10.20
Citi Appointed by Emles Advisors to Provide Securities Services for New Family of ETFs
19.10.20
Citi Launches “True Name” Feature with Mastercard Across the U.S.
19.10.20
Citigroup Announces the Acceleration of Ten Series of ETNs
19.10.20
Citigroup Announces the Early Redemption of Three Series of C-Tracks ETNs