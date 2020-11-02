 

AT&T Closes Sale of Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands Operations to Liberty Latin America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) announced today that it has completed the sale of its wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Liberty Latin America. The transaction includes employees; network assets and spectrum; real estate and leases; customers, including more than 1 million wireless subscribers; and contracts.

AT&T will retain DIRECTV and certain global business customer relationships and FirstNet responsibilities and relationships. Eligible first responders subscribing to FirstNet in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will still have access to the benefits and capabilities — including always-on priority and preemption — of the FirstNet platform.

AT&T is receiving $1.95 billion in cash and plans to use the proceeds to redeem all of the preferred interests in a subsidiary (PR Holdings). The company continues to pursue additional non-core asset monetization opportunities.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. Xandr, now part of WarnerMedia, provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 10 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP financial measures are available on the company’s website at https://investors.att.com.

AT&T Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Ambarella Introduces CV28M SoC With CVflow to Enable New Categories of Intelligent Sensing Devices
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.11.20
Die echte HBO-Max-Abonnentenzahl, die Investoren kennen müssen
27.10.20
Hohe Dividende, AT&T? Die US-Aktie im Blick
23.10.20
Dividendenaristokrat AT&T: Solides drittes Quartal, günstige Bewertung – günstig zuschlagen?
22.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Hoffnung auf Konjunkturpaket stützt den Dow
22.10.20
Aktien New York: Gewinne - Hoffnung auf Einigung im Streit um Konjunkturpaket
22.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Wenig Veränderung - Dow dreht moderat ins Plus
22.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 22.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
22.10.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Kaum verändert - Überwiegend positive Quartalsberichte
22.10.20
AT&T weiter von Corona belastet - Aber weniger schlimm als befürchtet
22.10.20
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
243
AT & T