Seagen to Host Virtual R&D Day on November 16, 2020

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) announced today that it will host a virtual R&D day for investors and analysts on Monday, November 16, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The program will include a presentation by members of Seagen leadership on the broad clinical development of the Company’s marketed products, ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin), PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) and TUKYSA (tucatinib), and its deep pipeline of innovative therapies for cancer.

Access to the event will be available at the Company’s website www.seagen.com in the Investors section. A replay will be archived on the Company’s website following the live presentation.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc. is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on our marketed products and robust pipeline, visit www.seagen.com and follow @SeagenGlobal on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005326/en/