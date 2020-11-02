 

Fluor Corporation Announces Leadership Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  50   |   |   

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that David E. Constable, a member of the Fluor Board of Directors, has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2021. Constable succeeds Carlos Hernandez, who will retire as CEO and a member of the company’s Board at the end of the year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005505/en/

David E. Constable Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Fluor Corporation, Effective January 1, 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

David E. Constable Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Fluor Corporation, Effective January 1, 2021 (Photo: Business Wire)

Constable is a versatile executive with significant international experience and a proven track record of driving growth and value creation across multiple industries. He brings 30 years of insight to Fluor’s business, strategy and operations, having held various leadership roles within the company from 1982 to 2011, before returning as a Board member in 2019. From 2011 to 2016, Constable served as CEO of Sasol Ltd, where he executed a comprehensive change program and implemented a new operating model focused on enhancing growth across the organization.

“We are pleased to appoint David, a proven executive with a deep understanding of our operations and opportunities, as Fluor’s next CEO,” said Alan Boeckmann, executive chairman of the Board. “This leadership transition is the result of the Board’s long-term succession planning process and follows a comprehensive external search. David brings a unique combination of deep insight to Fluor and an outside perspective from his prior experience as CEO of Sasol. His successful history of leading integrated global operations with a focus on effective risk management makes him ideally positioned to lead Fluor. I have had the opportunity to work closely with David over the last 25 years, both on the Fluor Board and as a member of the management team, and can personally attest to his unparalleled understanding of our business and dedication to our company. Our Board is confident David is the right person to shape and lead the company’s transformation strategy, which will enable us to achieve our full potential.”

Boeckmann continued, “On behalf of the Board and the management team, I thank Carlos for his 13 years of leadership and many contributions to Fluor. As CEO, Carlos played an integral role setting Fluor on the path to restore confidence in our financial reporting. He oversaw our 2019 strategic review, which focused on lowering our risk profile and strengthening our balance sheet, and helped establish a culture of teamwork and transparency, laying the groundwork for Fluor’s future success. We are grateful to have had an executive of Carlos’s caliber step in to lead the company over this critical period. As a result, Fluor is on the right track and we are well prepared to enter a new chapter. We are grateful for his service to our company.”

Seite 1 von 3
Fluor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Ambarella Introduces CV28M SoC With CVflow to Enable New Categories of Intelligent Sensing Devices
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Fluor Selected for 5-Year Position for the U.S. General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Contract
22.10.20
Fluor Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
21.10.20
Fluor Named Finalist in Two Categories for 2020 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards
20.10.20
Fluor’s Stork Awarded 5-Year Pipeline Maintenance Contract in Peru
19.10.20
Fluor and NuScale Power Poised for Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems (UAMPS) Carbon-Free Power Project Next Steps
13.10.20
Stork Awarded 3-Year Maintenance Contract by Shell & Esso Joint Venture NAM in the Netherlands