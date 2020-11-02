Proofpoint Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving for Ninth Consecutive Year
Proofpoint evaluated based on completeness of vision and ability to execute
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant
of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving* for the ninth consecutive year. The report provides a detailed overview of the enterprise information
archiving market and evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.
“Regulated organizations need to capture and monitor employee communications—and that mandate is especially challenging amid the new remote working era,” said Darren Lee, executive vice president and general manager of Compliance and Digital Risk for Proofpoint. “We believe our positioning as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the ninth consecutive year underscores our ongoing commitment to people-centric innovation that helps ensure compliance, mitigates risks, and streamlines processes while reducing costs. Proofpoint’s customers rely on our Enterprise Archive to rapidly manage information risk without the challenges of managing archiving in-house.”
Proofpoint Enterprise Archive helps simplify regulatory and corporate compliance, legal discovery, and end-user data access. With Proofpoint’s Content Capture solutions covering more than 30+ communications sources including Microsoft Teams, the Enterprise Archive platform creates the foundation of Proofpoint’s people-centric approach to protecting organizations from compliance and conduct risk. Its people-centric Supervision views help identify risky individuals that require targeted attention and opportunities for broad training on specific types of violations.
With a search performance averaging 20 seconds or less**, Proofpoint Enterprise Archive offers organizations worldwide with high-performance, built-in e-discovery features for search, export, and legal hold. Its advanced capabilities improve litigation readiness and reduce related costs. By enabling more proactive early case assessment with better orchestration and streamlined processes, Enterprise Archive helps reduce the risk of costly fines, adverse inferences, and potentially damaged reputations. The platform’s cloud-based functionality also allows organizations to embrace the cloud and remote collaboration tools, which is critical as legacy on-premises solutions often can’t support new cloud strategies and benefits.
0 Kommentare