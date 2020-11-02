Proofpoint Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving for Ninth Consecutive Year

Proofpoint evaluated based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving* for the ninth consecutive year. The report provides a detailed overview of the enterprise information archiving market and evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.



“Regulated organizations need to capture and monitor employee communications—and that mandate is especially challenging amid the new remote working era,” said Darren Lee, executive vice president and general manager of Compliance and Digital Risk for Proofpoint. “We believe our positioning as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the ninth consecutive year underscores our ongoing commitment to people-centric innovation that helps ensure compliance, mitigates risks, and streamlines processes while reducing costs. Proofpoint’s customers rely on our Enterprise Archive to rapidly manage information risk without the challenges of managing archiving in-house.”