 

NewAge Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

DENVER, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based omni-channel social selling and distribution company, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, before the stock market opens on Monday, November 9, 2020. The company will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Interested investors can dial into the conference call to hear the details of management's update and participate in a question and answer session.

Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-3982
International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6780
Conference ID: 13711691

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investors section of the company’s website at https://newagebev.com/en-us/our-story/investors. The webcast replay will be available for approximately 45 days following the call.

Please call the conference telephone number 15 minutes prior to the start time due to increased demand for conference calls. You will be asked to register your name and organization.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day through Monday, November 16, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13711691

About NewAge Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV)
NewAge is a Colorado-based organic and healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to “Live Healthy.” The Company is an omni-channel distribution company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across more than 75 countries worldwide when combined with ARIIX. NewAge markets a portfolio of differentiated healthy functional brands in three category platforms including Health & Wellness, Healthy Appearance, and Nutritional Performance. The Company operates the websites newage.com, noninewage.com, and a number of other individual brand websites.

Safe Harbor Disclosure
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition, the acquisition of ARIIX, statements about the benefit of the ARIIX transaction, and the extent and duration of COVID-19 on its business. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. NewAge competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about NewAge please contact:

NewAge Investor Relations:
Riley Timmer
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: 1-801-870-8685
Riley_Timmer@NewAge.com

Investor Relations Counsel:
John Mills/Scott Van Winkle
ICR – Strategic Communications and Advisory
Tel: 1-646-277-1254/1-617-956-6736
newage@icrinc.com

NewAge Beverages Corporation:
Gregory A. Gould
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: 1-303-566-3030
Greg_Gould@NewAge.com




