 

VERB Announces Selected Preliminary Unaudited Operating Results for Third Quarter 2020

Expects to Report Record-Breaking Digital Revenue Performance and Sixth Consecutive Quarter of SaaS Revenue Growth

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced selected preliminary unaudited operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reports preliminary Software as a Service (SaaS) recurring subscription revenue of approximately $1,460,000, up from $1,274,000 reported in second quarter 2020; total digital revenue of approximately $1,800,000, up from $1,680,000 reported in second quarter 2020; total non-digital revenue of approximately $1,000,000, up from $972,000 reported in second quarter 2020; and total combined revenue of approximately $2,800,000, up from $2,652,000 reported in second quarter 2020. Digital revenue as a percentage of total combined revenue was approximately 64% up from 63% reported in second quarter 2020, and up from 50% for the same period last year. Total user downloads for the quarter was approximately 1,565,000, up from approximately 1,460,000 reported in second quarter 2020, and up from 720,000 for the same period last year.

“I am very pleased to provide record-breaking preliminary third quarter results that reflect strong SaaS and total digital revenue growth, both sequentially and year over year,” stated VERB CEO, Rory J. Cutaia. “We believe that our financial performance demonstrates the continued growth in adoption and deployment of the VERB platform, especially in this period of COVID-related remote work and social distancing.

“With remote work and social distancing requirements continuing into the foreseeable future, we are seeing growing demand for our interactive video-based sales tools. VERB’s powerful and easy-to-use apps enable sales people to increase client and prospect engagement and drive sales conversion rates remotely, in a friction-free, video-based setting that offers a variety of features and valuable real-time viewer engagement data and interaction analytics.”  

