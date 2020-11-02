Neos Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call on November 9th, 2020

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results at the opening of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 9, 2020. Neos management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a company update at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.



The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 388-8985 for domestic calls, or +1 (562) 912-2654 for international callers, and referencing conference ID number 8053068. A live audio webcast for the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investors.neostx.com/ and will be available for replay following the call for 30 days.