 

Neos Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call on November 9th, 2020

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results at the opening of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 9, 2020. Neos management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a company update at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 388-8985 for domestic calls, or +1 (562) 912-2654 for international callers, and referencing conference ID number 8053068. A live audio webcast for the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investors.neostx.com/ and will be available for replay following the call for 30 days.

About Neos Therapeutics
Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company utilizing its novel microparticle delivery technology to develop and manufacture central nervous system (CNS)-focused products. Adzenys XR-ODT (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys-ER (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), all for the treatment of ADHD, are three approved products utilizing the Company’s novel microparticle delivery technology. Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com.

CONTACTS:

Richard I. Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Neos Therapeutics
(972) 408-1389
reisenstadt@neostx.com

Sarah McCabe
Investor Relations
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
(212) 362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com


