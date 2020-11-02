 

Biofrontera announces conference call to be held on November 12, 2020 to discuss Q3 2020 financial results

Leverkusen, Germany, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the “Company”), an international biopharmaceutical company, will be releasing its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

Conference calls for shareholders and interested investors will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the following times:

In German, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 am CET (4:00 am ET)
Dial-in number Germany: +49 69201744220
Conference code: 11842934#

In English, November 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET)
Dial-in number USA: +1 8774230830
Dial-in number UK: +44 2030092470
Conference code: 17972359#

Please dial in 10 minutes ahead of time to ensure a timely start of the conference call.

-End-

For enquiries, please contact:

Biofrontera AG

Thomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer 		 

+49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0

ir@biofrontera.com
IR UK: Seton Services

Toni Vallen 		 

+44 (0) 207 229 0805
IR and PR US: The Ruth Group

IR: Tram Bui

PR: Kirsten Thomas 		 

+1 646-536-7035

+1 508-280-6592

About Biofrontera:

Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.

The Germany-based company, with over 150 employees worldwide, develops and markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. The company’s lead product is the combination of Ameluz, a topical prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED for the photodynamic therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May 2016. In addition, the company markets the prescription medication Xepi for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the company also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos, which offers specialized care for damaged or diseased skin.

Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and on the US NASDAQ.www.biofrontera.com.


