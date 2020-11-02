 

Innovia Invests $35 Million in Sustainable Film Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCL Industries Inc. (“CCL”) (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, today announces plans for a strategic new capacity investment at its Innovia Films unit. A new six-metre multi-layer co-extrusion line will be installed at one of its continental European facilities to produce “Ecofloat” shrink films. This hybrid polyolefin film facilitates easy separation of labels from PET bottles and other types of plastic containers in the recycling process to enable bottle-to-bottle circularity, an important goal for global food and beverage brand owners. The capacity comes on line in early 2022 with most of the capital deployed in 2021.

Guenther Birkner, President of Innovia and CCL’s Food & Beverage business, commented, “Many consumers and brand owners value the convenience and reclose capability of plastic bottles and containers but also recognize these can no longer clutter the world’s waste streams and must become circular in use. Easy removability of labels to avoid contaminating post-consumer resins is therefore mission critical and our exciting new, proprietary Ecofloat development brings a unique solution to this industry dilemma. We anticipate a considerable portion of the new capacity will be used internally by our CCL Label operations, which supply many of the world’s leading brands.”

Geoffrey T. Martin, President & CEO of CCL, concluded, “We are very pleased with the much improved financial performance at Innovia. This important investment reaffirms our commitment to sustainability leadership in the label industry.”

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined under applicable securities laws, (hereinafter collectively referred to as “forward-looking statements”) that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are predictive in nature or depend on future events or conditions. Forward looking statements are typically identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans” or similar expressions. Statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Company, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding capacity investment in the Innovia Films segment of CCL and the timing of the new multi-layer co-extrusion line going live.

Seite 1 von 4
CCL Industries Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
CCL to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Results, Friday, November 13, 2020, at 7: 30 a.m. EST