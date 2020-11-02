Albireo’s Odevixibat PFIC Phase 3 Results Accepted for AASLD Late-Breakers

- Two abstracts to be presented on new pipeline compound -

BOSTON, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced late-breaker acceptances by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) for the Phase 3 PEDFIC 1 trial and PEDFIC 2 long-term extension trial. There will be an oral presentation of the results from PEDFIC 1, the global Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of odevixibat in children with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) in the late-breaker session. PEDFIC 2 is an open-label Phase 3 extension study of the long-term efficacy and safety of odevixibat in children with PFIC, and interim results will be presented as a late-breaker poster. In addition, data on novel bile acid modulator approaches and new product candidate A3907 have also been accepted for poster presentations. The AASLD The Liver Meeting Digital Experience (TLMdX) is being held November 13-16.

“PEDFIC 1 achieved very high statistical significance on both the U.S. and EU primary endpoints and we are eager to share the full results from the PEDFIC program to date. Odevixibat sustained reductions in bile acids and pruritus, improved growth parameters, and was well tolerated with very low incidence of diarrhea across a wide range of PFIC patients,” said Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo. “Our scientific leadership and pipeline execution will also shine with exciting data introducing multiple new bile acid modulator approaches focusing on our novel compound A3907 in adult liver diseases.”

Abstracts are now available on the AASLD website. Details of the late-breaking abstracts will be presented in November and published in the December issue of HEPATOLOGY:

Presentation #L04: Efficacy and Safety of Odevixibat, an Ileal Bile Acid Transporter Inhibitor, in Children with Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Types 1 and 2: Results from PEDFIC 1, a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Trial

Session: Late-breaking Oral Abstract Session 1 with presentation by lead author Richard J. Thompson, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Molecular Hepatology at King's College London and principal investigator of the study