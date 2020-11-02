 

X4 Pharmaceuticals Appoints Art Taveras, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced the appointment of Art Taveras, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Taveras will lead all research and non-clinical development functions supporting the company’s pipeline of investigational therapies.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Taveras as our Chief Scientific Officer. He has a proven track record in small molecule drug discovery and development and his significant expertise in chemokine-related chemistries will not only support our current clinical programs for our lead product candidate, mavorixafor, but also contribute to the enhancement of our pre-clinical pipeline of chemokine receptor CXCR4 antagonists for the treatment of a number of rare genetic diseases,” said Paula Ragan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals. “Moreover, Dr. Taveras’ extensive scientific leadership experience will add great value as we continue to grow the company, broaden our pipeline and advance our ongoing clinical trials.”

Dr. Taveras added, “I couldn’t be more pleased to join X4 at this exciting time for the company, as it continues to progress its global Phase 3 trial for WHIM syndrome and its two Phase 1b trials in Waldenström macroglobulinemia and severe congenital neutropenia, respectively. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and experience in the discovery and development of small molecules, and management of R&D teams globally, to further advance X4’s mission to develop therapeutics that can change the lives of patients with rare genetic diseases.”

Dr. Taveras brings more than 30 years of experience leading small molecule research and development programs focused on the treatment of cancer, dysregulated immune disorders, neurodegeneration and metabolic diseases. His research and leadership have led to the development of multiple clinical candidates and dozens of clinical trials. He joins X4 from CoMET Therapeutics, where he served as Chief Scientific Officer. Previously, he was the Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Transform Therapeutics, a company aiming to discover CXCR2 antagonists for the treatment of cancer, and served as President and Chief Scientific Officer at ShangPharma ChemPartner where he supported the discovery initiatives and clinical portfolios of hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide. Prior to that, Dr. Taveras was Vice President of Small Molecule Drug Discovery and CMC Development at Biogen Idec, and Alantos Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Amgen in 2007. Dr. Taveras began his career with Schering-Plough Corporation and held multiple roles of increasing responsibility in the oncology and immunology drug discovery and research sector over a 14-year period including leading the discovery of Navarixin, a CXCR2 antagonist currently in clinical trials in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of cancer. He holds 130 issued patents and patent applications and has authored more than 90 scientific publications. Dr. Taveras received his B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Seite 1 von 3
X4 Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
X4 Pharmaceuticals to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on November 5, 2020
08.10.20
X4 Pharmaceuticals Announces Fast Track Designation Granted by the FDA to Mavorixafor for the Treatment of WHIM Syndrome