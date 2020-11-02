 

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
26-Oct-20 44,706 313.81 14,029,022.21
27-Oct-20 50,000 310.82 15,540,946.00
28-Oct-20 57,421 307.50 17,656,801.89
29-Oct-20 39,502 313.26 12,374,414.69
30-Oct-20 54,024 310.93 16,797,654.23

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

