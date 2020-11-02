ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|26-Oct-20
|44,706
|313.81
|14,029,022.21
|27-Oct-20
|50,000
|310.82
|15,540,946.00
|28-Oct-20
|57,421
|307.50
|17,656,801.89
|29-Oct-20
|39,502
|313.26
|12,374,414.69
|30-Oct-20
|54,024
|310.93
|16,797,654.23
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
