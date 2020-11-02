 

Biolife Sciences (OTCPK BLFE) Announces Agreement to Provide Aircraft Cleaning and Disinfecting Services for the Transportation & Travel Sector

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

TORONTO, CANADA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioLife Sciences (OTCPK: BLFE) has entered into an agreement with FLYGTA to become the exclusive supplier of electrostatic disinfection and cleaning services for their commercial airplane fleet using an innovative antimicrobial treatment system. BioLife Sciences will conduct cleaning and disinfecting services for FLYGTA’s aircraft and private lounges, operating out of district airports throughout Ontario, including Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport. 

The sanitization technology helps to control bacterial, viral and fungal populations on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces by reducing the number of germs on the treated areas. Electrostatic spray disinfection & sanitization systems turn disinfectant liquids into fine mist aerosols, subsequently applying a charge to each droplet so that they are attracted to surfaces through electrostatic forces greater than gravity, enabling the disinfectant to wrap around surfaces and cover difficult to reach areas.

The treatment system has the ability to be used with almost any type of water-based disinfectant which, in this case, will be a natural essential oil and water-based sanitization solution that has demonstrated effectiveness against human coronavirus strain 229E and SARS-CoV-2.  The disinfectant is a non-toxic, biodegradable, odorless and colorless environmentally friendly technology providing broad-spectrum (viral, bacterial & fungal) surface disinfection. 

The water-based electrostatic treatment is also ideal for metal surfaces, as it will not accelerate metal corrosion, unlike peroxide, citric acid, bleach and other commonly used harsher disinfecting chemicals. 

“We are excited to play a role in helping Canadians and the travel industry get back to normal air travel without having to worry about the cleanliness of the aircraft itself. We believe this technology will set the standard,” Mr. De Four, CEO of BioLife Sciences stated.

“FLYGTA is uniquely positioned in the industry, our agreement with BioLife allows us to use our Aircraft Maintenance Organization as approved by Transport Canada to add aviation regulatory certifications if necessary. We are ready for the new wave of travel with this added safety measure. Antimicrobial protection is the smartest way forward,” Chris Nowrouzi, CEO of FLYGTA stated.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption.  Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products, non-contact human temperature screening technology, and touchless vending/marketplaces. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

About FLYGTA

The organization, based in Southern Ontario, operates its fleet of aircraft serving private travel, air ambulance, cargo, and tourism, with recent expansions into aviation technologies. The airline bases and services airports in Toronto, Niagara, Muskoka, Kingston, and Montreal as of 2020, basing private jets for its solutions covering a global range market.

Disclaimer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Contact Information:
www.biolifesciences.com
ir@biolifesciences.com
US: (775) 981-0270
Canada: (647) 558-6663




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...