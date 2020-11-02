The sanitization technology helps to control bacterial, viral and fungal populations on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces by reducing the number of germs on the treated areas. Electrostatic spray disinfection & sanitization systems turn disinfectant liquids into fine mist aerosols, subsequently applying a charge to each droplet so that they are attracted to surfaces through electrostatic forces greater than gravity, enabling the disinfectant to wrap around surfaces and cover difficult to reach areas.

TORONTO, CANADA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioLife Sciences (OTCPK: BLFE) has entered into an agreement with FLYGTA to become the exclusive supplier of electrostatic disinfection and cleaning services for their commercial airplane fleet using an innovative antimicrobial treatment system. BioLife Sciences will conduct cleaning and disinfecting services for FLYGTA’s aircraft and private lounges, operating out of district airports throughout Ontario, including Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport.

The treatment system has the ability to be used with almost any type of water-based disinfectant which, in this case, will be a natural essential oil and water-based sanitization solution that has demonstrated effectiveness against human coronavirus strain 229E and SARS-CoV-2. The disinfectant is a non-toxic, biodegradable, odorless and colorless environmentally friendly technology providing broad-spectrum (viral, bacterial & fungal) surface disinfection.

The water-based electrostatic treatment is also ideal for metal surfaces, as it will not accelerate metal corrosion, unlike peroxide, citric acid, bleach and other commonly used harsher disinfecting chemicals.

“We are excited to play a role in helping Canadians and the travel industry get back to normal air travel without having to worry about the cleanliness of the aircraft itself. We believe this technology will set the standard,” Mr. De Four, CEO of BioLife Sciences stated.

“FLYGTA is uniquely positioned in the industry, our agreement with BioLife allows us to use our Aircraft Maintenance Organization as approved by Transport Canada to add aviation regulatory certifications if necessary. We are ready for the new wave of travel with this added safety measure. Antimicrobial protection is the smartest way forward,” Chris Nowrouzi, CEO of FLYGTA stated.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products, non-contact human temperature screening technology, and touchless vending/marketplaces. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

About FLYGTA

The organization, based in Southern Ontario, operates its fleet of aircraft serving private travel, air ambulance, cargo, and tourism, with recent expansions into aviation technologies. The airline bases and services airports in Toronto, Niagara, Muskoka, Kingston, and Montreal as of 2020, basing private jets for its solutions covering a global range market.

Disclaimer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Contact Information:

www.biolifesciences.com

ir@biolifesciences.com

US: (775) 981-0270

Canada: (647) 558-6663