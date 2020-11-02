RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. To Release RevoluEX RevoluTRANSFER and RevoluPOS

RevoluEX is a digital currency exchange (DCE) allowing RevoluPAY app users to covert +100 major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, GUSD, PAX & PAXG into Fiat money for instant deposit into their RevoluPAY E-Wallet, and then use that money at over 53M VISA Merchants and +100M ATMs worldwide via their RevoluPAY VISA Card. Since major financial institutions are increasingly embracing cryptocurrencies, the Company has decided to move ahead with the plans previously unveiled to shareholders in early 2018. Shareholders should note that RevoluEX is a unidirectional Crypto to Fiat platform. Neither RevoluGROUP nor any of its subsidiaries permit the purchase, trading, or exchange of cryptocurrencies. All unidirectional cryptocurrency conversions to Fiat are processed by an internationally compliant digital currency exchange (DCE). Only the resulting Fiat currency proceeds are remitted to RevoluPAY by the DCE for the final credit to the registered RevoluPAY app user. The Company plans to speedily launch RevoluEX in Q4 2020.

About RevoluTRANSFER

RevoluTRANSFER is an online money transfer service that allows customers to send money abroad at low FX rates in up to 50 different currencies. Contrary to traditional exchange services and banks, RevoluTRANSFER enables users with a market-leading advantage. RevoluTRANSFER provides essential support for the RevoluREALTY and RevoluFIN platforms. The Company plans to expedite the launch of RevoluTRANSFER in Q4 2020.

About RevoluPOS

RevoluPOS is a POS ("Point of Sale") platform linked to RevoluPAY available for free on Apple & Android devices, enabling anyone to accept digital payments worldwide. Designed primarily to bring the developing world into the 21st century, RevoluPOS also appeals to small businesses in developed nations who wish to diversify payment acceptance. RevoluGROUP has identified a burgeoning and untapped sector consisting of small to medium-sized businesses excluded from the current digital payment cycle. Whether these be tiny market-stall traders in underdeveloped nations, a corner coffee shop on Mainstreet, or village convenience stores, many small business owners cannot obtain, or local banks are not interested in providing electronic payment mechanisms. As the world races towards a cashless society, especially during the recent COVID pandemic, the means to integrate even the most impoverished into the digital world is now imperative. Previously launched in 2019 and known as "RevoluPAY Merchant," the upgraded and rebranded POS app with the increased functionality is set for launch in Q4 2020.