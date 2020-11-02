 

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. To Release RevoluEX RevoluTRANSFER and RevoluPOS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt:IJA2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to release three new verticals, RevoluEX, RevoluTRANSFER, and RevoluPOS. The Company further provides a corporate update.

About RevoluEX

RevoluEX is a digital currency exchange (DCE) allowing RevoluPAY app users to covert +100 major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, GUSD, PAX & PAXG into Fiat money for instant deposit into their RevoluPAY E-Wallet, and then use that money at over 53M VISA Merchants and +100M ATMs worldwide via their RevoluPAY VISA Card. Since major financial institutions are increasingly embracing cryptocurrencies, the Company has decided to move ahead with the plans previously unveiled to shareholders in early 2018. Shareholders should note that RevoluEX is a unidirectional Crypto to Fiat platform. Neither RevoluGROUP nor any of its subsidiaries permit the purchase, trading, or exchange of cryptocurrencies. All unidirectional cryptocurrency conversions to Fiat are processed by an internationally compliant digital currency exchange (DCE). Only the resulting Fiat currency proceeds are remitted to RevoluPAY by the DCE for the final credit to the registered RevoluPAY app user. The Company plans to speedily launch RevoluEX in Q4 2020.

About RevoluTRANSFER

RevoluTRANSFER is an online money transfer service that allows customers to send money abroad at low FX rates in up to 50 different currencies. Contrary to traditional exchange services and banks, RevoluTRANSFER enables users with a market-leading advantage. RevoluTRANSFER provides essential support for the RevoluREALTY and RevoluFIN platforms. The Company plans to expedite the launch of RevoluTRANSFER in Q4 2020.

About RevoluPOS

RevoluPOS is a POS ("Point of Sale") platform linked to RevoluPAY available for free on Apple & Android devices, enabling anyone to accept digital payments worldwide. Designed primarily to bring the developing world into the 21st century, RevoluPOS also appeals to small businesses in developed nations who wish to diversify payment acceptance. RevoluGROUP has identified a burgeoning and untapped sector consisting of small to medium-sized businesses excluded from the current digital payment cycle. Whether these be tiny market-stall traders in underdeveloped nations, a corner coffee shop on Mainstreet, or village convenience stores, many small business owners cannot obtain, or local banks are not interested in providing electronic payment mechanisms. As the world races towards a cashless society, especially during the recent COVID pandemic, the means to integrate even the most impoverished into the digital world is now imperative. Previously launched in 2019 and known as "RevoluPAY Merchant," the upgraded and rebranded POS app with the increased functionality is set for launch in Q4 2020.

Seite 1 von 4
RevoluGROUP Canada Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Seeks Graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange
23.10.20
RevoluGROUP To Apply for Canadian FINTRAC License
23.10.20
RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. to Apply for Canadian FINTRAC License
19.10.20
RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Launches RevoluSEND Remittance Vertical
19.10.20
RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Launches RevoluSEND Remittance Vertical