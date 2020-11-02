 

Tabula Rasa HealthCare and PioneerRx to Partner to Deploy MedWise Medication Safety Software Technology to PioneerRx Community Pharmacies

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced a partnership with PioneerRx to provide TRHC’s MedWise medication safety software to pharmacies on the PioneerRx platform. PioneerRx is a national pharmacy software vendor, partnering with over 4700 community pharmacies across the U.S. TRHC will provide clinical pharmacy support services to the PioneerRx pharmacies that use MedWise.

“Through powerful and customizable features, PioneerRx has created what we call Tactical Pharmacy,” said Jeff Key, President and CEO of PioneerRx. “The addition of MedWise to our arsenal of adherence solutions provides our partners to practice to the top of their profession and differentiate their services from others in the marketplace.”

TRHC’s MedWise software provides science-based, actionable clinical intelligence to pharmacists, including a patient’s MedWise Risk Score (MRS). The MRS calculation uses active medication ingredients of a patient’s complete medication list, including over-the-counter supplements to predict the risk of medication problems and adverse drug events (ADEs). A published study, involving nearly 2,000 patients, found that a lower MRS correlated with fewer adverse drug events, emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and lower medical costs.

“This strategic partnership with PioneerRx delivers enhanced clinical pharmacy capabilities of MedWise to thousands of independent pharmacies on the PioneerRx network,” said TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Coupled with the support of TRHC’s clinical pharmacy call centers, PioneerRx pharmacies can provide their patients with better clinical pharmacy care, leading to improved outcomes.”

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. TRHC provides solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About PioneerRx:
PioneerRx is committed to saving and revitalizing independent pharmacy. With unmatched customer support and continuous updates, PioneerRx Pharmacy Software equips pharmacies to thrive in a clinical, patient-centered future. By implementing suggestions from users and paving the way for leading industry trends, PioneerRx empower pharmacies for continued success and improved patient outcomes. See why PioneerRx is the most installed independent pharmacy software: Visit pioneerrx.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

