ATIF Holdings Limited Secures Consulting Agreement with Qudrant Creation Inc., Aggregated Agreements Signed Totaled to $4 Million in October 2020

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will serve as financial advisor for Qudrant Creation’s IPO plan, to help design and plan its strategies, connect it to financing channels, and manage its public and investor relations.

Los Angeles, California, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company” or “ATIF”), a company providing business consulting and multimedia services in Asia and North America, today announced that it has signed a $1 million consulting agreement with locally based firm Qudrant Creation Inc. (“Qudrant Creation”). With this new agreement, notably the Company has secured contracts worth $4 million in total in October this year.

Since the Company set up its subsidiary in the US, it has realized the strong demand in the local corporations for exchange listing consulting services. The NASDAQ market had over 20 companies listed in October, evidencing the market is very active. Via market surveys the Company noticed the small and medium-sized enterprises are under-served as focuses are often on the mega international companies. As such, the Company is well position to capital this immerse market opportunity and to provide professional consulting services to assist the small and medium-sized enterprises to achieve their listing plan.

Within the month of October, the Company has signed consulting agreements with four local firms, which sufficiently shows that the Company’s brand, resources and management team are all well received by its clients whom also have great trust in its professional services.

About Qudrant Creation Inc.

Qudrant Creation is engaged in the research and development of atomizer in the US. Its multi-functioned products could be applied to disperse smoke of electronic cigarette, for healthcare, leisure and many other scenarios. It also relies on immense cloud-based data service platform to monitor usage of its products to ensure safety. Qudrant Creation sells its products in the U.S. and Asian regions and is expecting exponential sales growth this year. It plans to complete listing on U.S. exchanges in the middle of 2021.

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ATIF Holdings Limited (“ATIF”) is a company providing business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF operates an internet-based financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com, which provides prestige membership services including online capital market information, pre-IPO education and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing institutions. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses, including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and to produce related advertising material. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms. ATIF is also one of majority shareholders of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE American: ACY) which is an independent global aircraft operating lessor and finance company specializing in leasing regional jet and turboprop aircraft and related engines to airlines and commercial users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://ir.atifchina.com/.