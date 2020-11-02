Calithera Biosciences Awarded up to $2.4M from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to Support Clinical Development of Arginase Inhibitor, CB-280

“We are grateful to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for their support to accelerate the clinical development of CB-280 as a potentially first-in-class new treatment for this often devastating disease,” said Susan Molineaux, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Calithera. “Based on preclinical data and the unique pathology of cystic fibrosis, we believe that arginase inhibition represents a novel, promising opportunity to improve the standard-of-care for CF patients.”

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small-molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, has been awarded up to $2.4M from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The award will support clinical development of CB-280, Calithera’s investigational first-in-class arginase inhibitor, which promotes higher tissue levels of nitric oxide (NO) to reduce the risk of infections in people with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. Research in CF patients has demonstrated that increased arginase activity correlates directly with worsened lung function and decreased airway nitric oxide, promoting pathogen colonization. Preclinical studies conducted by Calithera and collaborators have validated arginase inhibition as a therapeutic approach in CF, and have demonstrated that inhibiting arginase may reduce infection and improve lung function in people with CF.

Calithera’s ongoing randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose-escalation study (NCT04279769) is exploring CB-280 versus placebo in adults with cystic fibrosis and chronic infection with Pseudomonas aeruginosa who are stable on cystic fibrosis medications, including cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators. The study is evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and biological activity of four dose cohorts versus placebo. Calithera expects to share interim data in 2021.

About CB-280

CB-280 is an investigational, first-in-class, selective oral inhibitor of human arginase that Calithera is developing for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. Because arginine is required for nitric oxide NO production, which is critical to the body’s ability to fight infections and maintain pulmonary airway function, inhibiting arginase may allow the body to improve its NO production and subsequently better combat CF. CB-280 is wholly owned by Calithera.