Tattooed Chef to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference

PARAMOUNT, Calif. , Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leading plant-based frozen food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products, announced today it will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:10 a.m. Pacific Time (1:10 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tattooedchef.com .



ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF



Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative plant-based food products that taste great and are sustainably sourced. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, and a commitment to innovation, allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides great-tasting, approachable, and innovative products not only to the growing group of consumers who seek to adopt a plant-based lifestyle, but to any of the “People Who Give a CropTM”. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com ​.



CONTACT: CONTACTS MEDIA Devynne Honsa devynne@blndpr.com 310-616-3049 INVESTORS Rachel Perkins rachel@ulshir.com