Alcanna Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after markets close on November 13, 2020.



Management will conduct a conference call on November 16, 2020 at 12:00p.m. ET (10:00a.m. MT) to discuss its third quarter operating and financial results. To participate, please dial (416) 406-0743 or (800) 898-3989 and use the required participant access code: 7494265#. The playback will be made available approximately four hours after the event at (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053, required access code: 3883793#.