Multiple Abstracts Highlighting Assembly Biosciences’ Hepatitis B Core Inhibitor Development Programs Accepted for Presentation at the 2020 AASLD The Liver Meeting Digital Experience
- Four posters, including two late breaking, will include new clinical and preclinical data on Assembly Bio’s
hepatitis B virus (HBV) core inhibitor portfolio
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, announced that data from its HBV core inhibitor research and development programs as well as a collaborative translational study using Assembly Bio’s sensitive HBV nucleic acid assays are featured in four abstracts accepted for presentation during The Liver Meeting Digital Experience (TLMdX). This annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) will be hosted virtually November 13-16, 2020.
TLMdX Poster Presentations
Posters are expected to be made available to conference registrants through the online AALSD portal at the start of the meeting on the morning of Friday, November 13, and will be available subsequently on the “Events & Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of Assembly's website at www.assemblybio.com.
Poster #820: Analysis of the longer-term safety profile of the hepatitis B virus core inhibitor ABI-H0731
(vebicorvir) in an open-label extension study
Presenter: Ira M. Jacobson, MD, Director, Hepatology, NYU Langone Health
Poster #738: Persistently detectable serum HBV pgRNA is associated with subsequent HCC development in chronic hepatitis B patients receiving
chronic NrtI treatment
Presenter: Lung-Yi Mak, MBBS, MRCP, PDipID, FHKCP, FHKAM Department of Medicine, Queen Mary Hospital, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong
Late Breaking Poster LP37: Changes in viral antigens are more strongly associated with HBV pgRNA than HBV DNA in studies of
vebicorvir and NrtI in treatment-naive patients with chronic HBV infection
Presenter: Mark Sulkowski, MD, Medical Director, Viral Hepatitis Center, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Late Breaking Poster LP45: Amino acid substitutions in the inhibitor binding pocket of HBV core
protein confer differential changes in susceptibility to three generations of HBV core inhibitors
Presenter: Dawei Cai, PhD, Senior Scientist, Assembly Biosciences
About Assembly Biosciences’ HBV Core Inhibitor Portfolio
Assembly Bio’s HBV portfolio includes three clinical-stage small molecule candidates, all of which are HBV core inhibitors that target multiple steps of the HBV replication cycle. In Phase 2 clinical trials, first-generation core inhibitor vebicorvir (VBR, or ABI-H0731) administered with nucleos(t)ide analogue reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) therapy has been well-tolerated, has shown statistically superior antiviral activity in HBV DNA suppression compared to NrtI therapy alone, and has demonstrated significant declines in HBV pgRNA that may indicate decreased cccDNA levels. In the ongoing Phase 2 open-label extension trial, Assembly Bio has begun transitioning patients off therapy, to then monitor for sustained virologic response (SVR).
