 

Multiple Abstracts Highlighting Assembly Biosciences’ Hepatitis B Core Inhibitor Development Programs Accepted for Presentation at the 2020 AASLD The Liver Meeting Digital Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

- Four posters, including two late breaking, will include new clinical and preclinical data on Assembly Bio’s hepatitis B virus (HBV) core inhibitor portfolio

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, announced that data from its HBV core inhibitor research and development programs as well as a collaborative translational study using Assembly Bio’s sensitive HBV nucleic acid assays are featured in four abstracts accepted for presentation during The Liver Meeting Digital Experience (TLMdX). This annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) will be hosted virtually November 13-16, 2020.

TLMdX Poster Presentations
Posters are expected to be made available to conference registrants through the online AALSD portal at the start of the meeting on the morning of Friday, November 13, and will be available subsequently on the “Events & Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of Assembly's website at www.assemblybio.com.  

  • Poster#820: Analysis of the longer-term safety profile of the hepatitis B virus core inhibitor ABI-H0731 (vebicorvir) in an open-label extension study
    Presenter: Ira M. Jacobson, MD, Director, Hepatology, NYU Langone Health
  • Poster #738: Persistently detectable serum HBV pgRNA is associated with subsequent HCC development in chronic hepatitis B patients receiving chronic NrtI treatment
    Presenter: Lung-Yi Mak, MBBS, MRCP, PDipID, FHKCP, FHKAM Department of Medicine, Queen Mary Hospital, The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong
  • Late Breaking Poster LP37: Changes in viral antigens are more strongly associated with HBV pgRNA than HBV DNA in studies of vebicorvir and NrtI in treatment-naive patients with chronic HBV infection
    Presenter: Mark Sulkowski, MD, Medical Director, Viral Hepatitis Center, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
  • Late Breaking Poster LP45: Amino acid substitutions in the inhibitor binding pocket of HBV core protein confer differential changes in susceptibility to three generations of HBV core inhibitors
    Presenter: Dawei Cai, PhD, Senior Scientist, Assembly Biosciences

About Assembly Biosciences’ HBV Core Inhibitor Portfolio
Assembly Bio’s HBV portfolio includes three clinical-stage small molecule candidates, all of which are HBV core inhibitors that target multiple steps of the HBV replication cycle. In Phase 2 clinical trials, first-generation core inhibitor vebicorvir (VBR, or ABI-H0731) administered with nucleos(t)ide analogue reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI) therapy has been well-tolerated, has shown statistically superior antiviral activity in HBV DNA suppression compared to NrtI therapy alone, and has demonstrated significant declines in HBV pgRNA that may indicate decreased cccDNA levels. In the ongoing Phase 2 open-label extension trial, Assembly Bio has begun transitioning patients off therapy, to then monitor for sustained virologic response (SVR).

Seite 1 von 3
Assembly Biosciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Assembly Biosciences Appoints Gina Consylman to Board of Directors
15.10.20
Assembly Biosciences CEO Dr. John McHutchison Named Recipient of the Prestigious Advance 2020 Global Impact Award
05.10.20
Assembly Biosciences Announces October Conference Participation