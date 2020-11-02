Multiple Abstracts Highlighting Assembly Biosciences’ Hepatitis B Core Inhibitor Development Programs Accepted for Presentation at the 2020 AASLD The Liver Meeting Digital Experience

- Four posters, including two late breaking, will include new clinical and preclinical data on Assembly Bio’s hepatitis B virus (HBV) core inhibitor portfolio



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, announced that data from its HBV core inhibitor research and development programs as well as a collaborative translational study using Assembly Bio’s sensitive HBV nucleic acid assays are featured in four abstracts accepted for presentation during The Liver Meeting Digital Experience (TLMdX). This annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) will be hosted virtually November 13-16, 2020.