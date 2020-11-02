Gritstone Oncology Advances into Phase 2 Expansion Cohorts for its Personalized Neoantigen Immunotherapy GRANITE and its Off-the-Shelf Neoantigen Immunotherapy SLATE

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types, today announced that it has begun dosing patients in the Phase 2 expansion cohorts of the Phase 1/2 clinical studies for GRANITE and SLATE, its neoantigen-based immunotherapies.

“We are excited to advance the highest doses of GRANITE and SLATE tested in the Phase 1 studies into Phase 2 clinical cohorts and interrogate the ability of our immunotherapies at full dose to elicit robust immune responses against historically cold (or non-immunogenic) tumor types such as metastatic colorectal cancer,” said Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Gritstone Oncology. “We have seen promising data in our Phase 1 study, which is still ongoing, including in gastro-esophageal and colorectal cancers, and we look forward to presenting the full dataset by mid-2021. Additionally, we continue to remain highly interested in the adjuvant setting where immunotherapy is likely to have the greatest impact and where diagnostic blood tests such as circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) can be employed to run efficient trials in patients in need.”

Daniel Catenacci, M.D., director of the Gastrointestinal Oncology Program at the University of Chicago Medicine and principal investigator on the studies, added, “The early Phase 1 data clearly show robust induction of neoantigen-specific CD8+ T cells, expansion of those cells in the tumor microenvironment, and early evidence of benefit to our patients. Delivering effective immunotherapy to patients with cold tumors would change the landscape of cancer treatment and expand the role of immunotherapy significantly.”

The Phase 2 portion of the GRANITE Phase 1/2 study (GO-004) includes a cohort for patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer (MSS CRC) who have progressed on FOLFOX/FOLFIRI therapy and a second cohort for patients with gastro-esophageal cancer (GEA) who have progressed on chemotherapy. GRANITE was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of MSS CRC.