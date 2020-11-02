 

Century Global Commodities Corporation Announces Offer to Acquire Joint Venture Interests of WISCO Canada ADI Resources Development & Investment Limited in Century’s Attikamagen and Sunny Lake Projects

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Global Commodities Corporation (“Century” or the “Company”) today announced it has made a binding offer (the “Offer to Purchase”) to WISCO Canada ADI Resources Development & Investment Limited (“WISCO ADI”), a 23.5% shareholder of Century, to purchase WISCO ADI’s joint venture interests in Century’s Attikamagen and Sunny Lake iron ore projects (the “Joint Venture Interests”) in exchange for net cash consideration of $1.17 million. The Company has submitted the Offer to Purchase the Joint Venture Interests through the facilities of the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchanges (the “Shanghai United Exchange”). WISCO ADI listed the Joint Venture Assets on the Shanghai United Exchange in June 2020. Century’s Offer to Purchase remains subject to WISCO ADI’s acceptance.

The Proposed Transaction

The Joint Venture Interests include WISCO ADI’s interests in the Attikamagen and Sunny Lake joint venture agreements which include the following:

  • a 40% interest in Labec Century Iron Ore Inc. (“Labec Century”), the joint venture company for Century’s Attikamagen property,
  • a 40% interest in WISCO Century Sunny Lake Iron Mines Limited (“Century Sunny Lake”), the legal trustee of Century’s Sunny Lake Project, and
  • a 18.9% interest in the Sunny Lake Project.

If accepted, Century anticipates that the Joint Venture Interests (the “Transaction”) would be acquired pursuant to a transfer agreement to be entered into between Century and WISCO ADI following WISCO ADI’s acceptance of the Offer to Purchase (the “Acquisition Agreement”). It is anticipated that the Acquisition Agreement would provide for (i) the transfer of all of WISCO ADI’s shares in Labec Century and Century Sunny Lake to a subsidiary of Century, (ii) the assignment of a shareholder loan receivable to the Century subsidiary, and (iii) the assumption of a shareholder loan payable obligation of WISCO ADI by the Century subsidiary. In addition, the shareholder and joint venture agreements between Century and WISCO ADI, and their respective affiliates, for the Attikamagen and Sunny Lake iron projects would be terminated on closing. As consideration for the above, Century will pay to WISCO ADI cash in the amount of $1.17 million in cash.

