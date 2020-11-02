Paltalk, Inc. Announces Beta Launch of Real Time Voice and Video Card and Board Games on Paltalk Video-based Communities

Jason Katz, Chairman and CEO of Paltalk, Inc., commented, “The technology for our new games has been internally developed and provides a truly immersive experience that is almost like playing in person, as each player sees real time video of every other player and hears crystal clear real time voices as well. We believe that in this time of COVID-19, our technology that enables people to genuinely feel as though they are playing in person, is important and we’re excited about the potential for these new games and the others to come. We’re also continuing to invest in additional new features and enhancements for our large video-based communities and look forward to further announcements in the months ahead.”

About Paltalk, Inc. (OTCQB: PALT)

Paltalk is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 18 patents. For more information, please visit: http://www.paltalk.com.

