 

Paltalk, Inc. Announces Beta Launch of Real Time Voice and Video Card and Board Games on Paltalk Video-based Communities

Full Launch of Immersive Games Expected in Second Half of Q4, 2020

JERICHO, NY, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –  Paltalk, Inc. (“Paltalk”, “we,” “our” or “us” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: PALT), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced that it has launched beta versions of real time voice and video card and board games on its Paltalk video-based communities. 

The new offerings include the popular games of poker, blackjack, gin rummy, bridge, and chess. Additional games are expected to be launched in the coming months, including backgammon and others. 

Jason Katz, Chairman and CEO of Paltalk, Inc., commented, “The technology for our new games has been internally developed and provides a truly immersive experience that is almost like playing in person, as each player sees real time video of every other player and hears crystal clear real time voices as well. We believe that in this time of COVID-19, our technology that enables people to genuinely feel as though they are playing in person, is important and we’re excited about the potential for these new games and the others to come. We’re also continuing to invest in additional new features and enhancements for our large video-based communities and look forward to further announcements in the months ahead.”

About Paltalk, Inc. (OTCQB: PALT)

Paltalk is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 18 patents. For more information, please visit: http://www.paltalk.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on our results of operations and our business; our ability to effectively market and generate revenue from our applications; our ability to release new applications or improve upon or add features to existing applications on schedule or at all; risks and uncertainties related to our increasing focus on the use of new and novel technologies, such as blockchain and Props tokens, to enhance our applications, and our ability to timely complete development of applications using new technologies; our ability to effectively integrate Props tokens into our existing applications; our ability to effectively secure new software development and licensing customers; legal and regulatory requirements related to the use of blockchain, including us holding and distributing cryptocurrencies and accepting cryptocurrencies as a method of payment for our services; the use of the internet and privacy and protection of user data; risks related to our holdings of digital tokens, including risks related to the volatility of the trading price of digital tokens and our ability to convert digital tokens into fiat currency; and our ability to manage our partnerships and strategic alliances. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

IR@paltalk.com

Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
sprince@pcgadvisory.com
646-762-4518




