CymaBay Therapeutics Announces an Oral Late-Breaking Presentation of Results from the ENHANCE Global Phase 3 Study Evaluating Seladelpar for Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The Liver Meeting 2020

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that a late-breaking presentation highlighting results from the ENHANCE Phase 3 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) will be delivered during The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020 (TLMdX) of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) which will be held online November 13th – 16th.



The oral presentation titled “ENHANCE: Safety and Efficacy of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) – A Phase 3 International, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study,” 1 will be delivered by Professor Gideon Hirschfield, MD, University of Toronto.