CymaBay Therapeutics Announces an Oral Late-Breaking Presentation of Results from the ENHANCE Global Phase 3 Study Evaluating Seladelpar for Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The Liver Meeting 2020
NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for
patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that a late-breaking presentation highlighting results from the ENHANCE Phase 3 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary
cholangitis (PBC) will be delivered during The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020 (TLMdX) of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) which will be held online November
13th – 16th.
The oral presentation titled “ENHANCE: Safety and Efficacy of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) – A Phase 3 International, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study,” 1 will be delivered by Professor Gideon Hirschfield, MD, University of Toronto.
Sujal Shah, CEO of CymaBay Therapeutics, commented, “We are honored to be presenting data once again from our development of seladelpar for patients with PBC at this year’s AASLD Liver Meeting. We look forward to sharing additional results from the ENHANCE study as we focus on initiating a new global Phase 3 study to support the registration of seladelpar for PBC. We believe the opportunity to present in the late-breaking session at The Liver Meeting for a fourth consecutive year is a remarkable achievement and a reflection of the potential for seladelpar to address significant unmet needs that remain for patients with PBC. We remain committed to these patients and their families and are grateful for their participation in our studies.”
Oral Presentation Late-Breaking Presentation
November 16th 2:00 PM EST
LO11:
1“ENHANCE: Safety and Efficacy of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) – A Phase 3 International, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Study”
Gideon Hirschfield, Kris Kowdley, Mitchell Shiffman, Arun Khazanchi, Ehud Zigmond, Eric Lawitz, Dan Pratt, Richard Aspinall, Lisa Forman, Stuart Gordon, Aliya Gulamhusein, Alma Laura Ladron-De-Guevara, Cynthia Levy, Stephen Ryder, Carmen Stanca, Carlos Bresky Ruiz, Maria Sarai Gonzalez Huezo, Jeong Heo, Barbara Leggett, Gerald Minuk, Mangesh Pagadala, David Pound, Karina Raikhelson, Marina Silveira, Mark Swain, Kidist Yimam, Ziad Younes, Eli Zuckerman, Christophe Corpechot, Stephen Harrison, Pietro Invernizzi, Frederik Nevens, Douglas Thorburn, Christopher Bowlus, George Dalekos, David Jones, Andreas Kremer, Albert Pares, John Vierling, Pol Boudes, Monika Varga, Yun Choi, Charles McWherter, Alexandra Steinberg, Marlyn Mayo
