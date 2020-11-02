Ipsidy Announces Retirement of Philip Beck as Chairman of the Board And Appointment of Phillip Kumnick in Succession

Long Beach, NY, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB:IDTY] a leading provider of secure, mobile biometric identity solutions, including Identity as a Service (IDaaS), announced today that Phillip L. Kumnick was appointed Chairman, in succession to Philip Beck upon his retirement from the Board.

Mr. Kumnick joined the Board of Directors in November 2019, following a career of over 30 years as a senior executive in the payments industry. In May 2020 he was appointed CEO and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Ipsidy. From 2010 to 2018 he was Senior Vice President Global Acquirer Processing at Visa, Inc., and was the executive in charge of leading and growing Visa’s acquirer processing services on a global basis. Additionally, he lead the Visa partnership with the Indian government to integrate biometrics into the payments ecosystem as part of the nation’s Aadhaar initiative. Over the course of his career Mr. Kumnick was also a key contributor to the design and implementation of many of the industry’s key security functions including the EMV, PCI, PAR, tokenization, and encryption standards, and helped develop the MasterCard CVC and AVS standards early in his career while working to combat counterfeit fraud.