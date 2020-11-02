 

Ipsidy Announces Retirement of Philip Beck as Chairman of the Board And Appointment of Phillip Kumnick in Succession

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

Long Beach, NY, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB:IDTY] a leading provider of secure, mobile biometric identity solutions, including Identity as a Service (IDaaS), announced today that Phillip L. Kumnick was appointed Chairman, in succession to Philip Beck upon his retirement from the Board.  

Mr. Kumnick joined the Board of Directors in November 2019, following a career of over 30 years as a senior executive in the payments industry.  In May 2020 he was appointed CEO and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Ipsidy. From 2010 to 2018 he was Senior Vice President Global Acquirer Processing at Visa, Inc., and was the executive in charge of leading and growing Visa’s acquirer processing services on a global basis.  Additionally, he lead the Visa partnership with the Indian government to integrate biometrics into the payments ecosystem as part of the nation’s Aadhaar initiative.  Over the course of his career Mr. Kumnick was also a key contributor to the design and implementation of many of the industry’s key security functions including the EMV, PCI, PAR, tokenization, and encryption standards, and helped develop the MasterCard CVC and AVS standards early in his career while working to combat counterfeit fraud.  

Mr. Beck became CEO and Chairman of the Board in January 2017 and led the Company through a number of significant changes and milestones in its development in his nearly 4 years at the helm.  These include the rebranding of the Company to Ipsidy and bringing it into compliance to enable its shares to be admitted to the OTCQB market as IDTY.  Mr. Beck’s vision and hiring of the core team enabled the development of the IDaaS Platform and the building of the Company’s suite of industry leading identity products, which we are now rolling out to customers.

“We thank Philip for his tireless efforts, leadership and strategic contributions that have positioned Ipsidy for future success,” said Phillip Kumnick, Ipsidy’s CEO and Chairman. “Philip built a strong management team and advanced the Company’s technology and product development.  When Philip first approached me to join the Board,  I was excited to do so as I saw the Company’s tremendous potential for delivering innovative identity solutions, which are so desperately needed in today’s digital world,” added Kumnick.  “I thank the Board for the trust they have placed in me to lead the Company as his successor.  We wish Philip well in all his future endeavors.”

Seite 1 von 3
Ipsidy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...