BCB Bank Marks 20-Year Anniversary

BCB Bank was founded as Bayonne Community Bank when President & CEO Thomas Coughlin saw a need for a community bank to serve the needs of the city’s residents and businesses.

BAYONNE, N.J. , Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bank is celebrating its 20 th Anniversary with a thank you to its more than 60,000 loyal customers. The Bank opened its doors with its first branch 20 years ago at 860 Broadway, in Bayonne, New Jersey.

After 10 years of successful growth, BCB acquired Pamrapo Savings Bank, also headquartered in Bayonne but with reach into neighboring communities. Soon after, BCB acquired Allegiance Community Bank, headquartered in South Orange. The bank continued to grow by acquiring Indus American Bank in 2018. In 2020, BCB expanded its footprint further with the opening of a new branch in Newark, NJ.

Today, BCB is a thriving community bank with branch offices throughout New Jersey and New York. BCB has approximately 400 employees and assets in excess of $2.8 billion.

“BCB has always considered the community to be our primary focus,” said Coughlin. “While growing, we never lost sight of our mission to serve the people and businesses within the communities we support. The past, present and future are rooted in the community.”

“Our hallmark, in addition to outstanding personalized service and innovative products, has been our support of community causes, as well as the local small business sector. Our employees are the same people our customers see at the grocery store, coaching Little League and – serving on the boards of Non-Profit Organizations.” Today, Community Banking is relied upon to help face the challenges and hurdles that the small business owners face during these difficult times. The local community bank can be more responsive to the needs of its customers.

