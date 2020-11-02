 

BCB Bank Marks 20-Year Anniversary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

BAYONNE, N.J. , Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bank is celebrating its 20th Anniversary with a thank you to its more than 60,000 loyal customers. The Bank opened its doors with its first branch 20 years ago at 860 Broadway, in Bayonne, New Jersey.

BCB Bank was founded as Bayonne Community Bank when President & CEO Thomas Coughlin saw a need for a community bank to serve the needs of the city’s residents and businesses.

After 10 years of successful growth, BCB acquired Pamrapo Savings Bank, also headquartered in Bayonne but with reach into neighboring communities. Soon after, BCB acquired Allegiance Community Bank, headquartered in South Orange. The bank continued to grow by acquiring Indus American Bank in 2018. In 2020, BCB expanded its footprint further with the opening of a new branch in Newark, NJ.

Today, BCB is a thriving community bank with branch offices throughout New Jersey and New York. BCB has approximately 400 employees and assets in excess of $2.8 billion.

“BCB has always considered the community to be our primary focus,” said Coughlin. “While growing, we never lost sight of our mission to serve the people and businesses within the communities we support. The past, present and future are rooted in the community.”

“Our hallmark, in addition to outstanding personalized service and innovative products, has been our support of community causes, as well as the local small business sector. Our employees are the same people our customers see at the grocery store, coaching Little League and – serving on the boards of Non-Profit Organizations.” Today, Community Banking is relied upon to help face the challenges and hurdles that the small business owners face during these difficult times. The local community bank can be more responsive to the needs of its customers.

About BCB Bank
Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, NJ, BCB Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The bank has 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and three branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Contact:
Pam Sclafane
Vice President, Marketing
201.823.0700, ext. 2038
psclafane@bankwithbcb.com


BCB Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Plan to Adopt a New Stock Repurchase Program
21.10.20
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $8.3 Million; Strong Results for Loan Deferrals and Net Interest Margin
16.10.20
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share
15.10.20
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Positive Trend on Loan Deferrals