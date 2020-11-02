Spring Bank Announces Poster Presentation at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

HOPKINTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced an upcoming trial-in-progress poster presentation for SB 11285 at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2020), to be held virtually from November 9-14, 2020. SB 11285 is Spring Bank’s intravenously (IV)-administered STING agonist product candidate that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with Roche’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor (Tecentriq). This poster presentation will include an update on the progress of the IV SB 11285 Phase 1a/1b trial.

Title: A Phase 1a/1b Dose-escalation Study of Intravenously Administered SB 11285 Alone and in Combination with Atezolizumab in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors

Authors: Jason J. Luke, MD, et al.,

Poster/Abstract Number: 367

Abstracts and posters can be accessed on the SITC website on Wednesday, November 11th at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The poster will also be made available on the Publications page of the Spring Bank website.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company designs its compounds to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company is developing its STING product portfolio with its lead clinical product candidate, SB 11285, an intravenously-administered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers, its STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of a broad range of inflammatory diseases and its STING agonist ADC program for potential oncology applications.

Spring Bank Media:

McNeil, Gray & Rice

Kristin Nugent

Senior Account Supervisor

(617) 367-0100

