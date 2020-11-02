 

Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Amendment to Funding Transaction with San Leon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (the “Company”) (DKL-TSX Venture) announces that further to its press releases dated August 31, and September 30, 2020 regarding the Subscription Agreement entered into with a subsidiary of San Leon Energy Plc, the parties have agreed to an extension until November 21, 2020 in order to finalize certain conditions precedent in the Subscription Agreement, which have taken longer than expected due to travel restrictions in place as a response to Covid-19. All other terms of the transaction remain unchanged.

For further information:

Duncan T. Blount
Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +1 305 890 6516
Email: dblount@decklarresources.com

David Halpin
Decklar Petroleum Telephone: +1 403 816 3029
Email:davidhalpin@decklarpetroleum.com

Investor Relations: info@decklarresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Language

Certain statements made and information contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation). All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements with respect to the Company satisfying all outstanding conditions precedent in order to complete the transaction with San Leon are forward-looking statements. Such statements and information (together, "forward looking statements") relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect, "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, changes in oil prices, results of exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government or other regulatory approvals, actual performance of facilities, availability of financing on reasonable terms, availability of third party service providers, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date of this document or to revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.


Decklar Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Santhera Implements Reorganization and Secures Financing to Advance Vamorolone to Pivotal Read-out ...
Yamana Gold Expands Its Footprint in the Abitibi Region With Friendly Acquisition of Monarch
Santhera sichert sich nach Reorganisation eine Finanzierung, um Vamorolone bis zum Vorliegen von ...
NIO Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Telix Pharmaceuticals and China Grand Pharma Announce Strategic Licence and Commercial Partnership ...
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD REPORTS Q3-2020 EARNINGS
DBV Technologies Announces Filing and Validation of Marketing Authorization Application for Viaskin ...
Der europäische Marktführer erneuerbarer Energien Statkraft baut Solarposition mit der Übernahme ...
Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.19
459
Asian, der neue Nickel-Pionier in Vietnam, startet die (Kurs-)Rakete