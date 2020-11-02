Oncocyte to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 12

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT to discuss the results along with recent corporate developments.



The dial-in number in the U.S./Canada is 877-407-9716; for international participants, the number is 201-493-6779. For all callers, please refer to Conference ID 13709425. To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section on the Company’s website, or by clicking here: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141419.