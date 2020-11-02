Gamida Cell Announces the Date of Its Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced that the company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its third quarter 2020 financial results and provide an update on the company.

The webcast will be available in the “Investors & Media” section of the Gamida Cell website at www.gamida-cell.com. To participate in the live call, please dial 866-930-5560 (domestic) or 409-216-0605 (international) and refer to conference ID number 9998754. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event, for approximately 30 days.