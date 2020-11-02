Outset Medical to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that members of management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming virtual investor conferences. The company will participate in the Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020 and the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Event: Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Time: 12:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. ET

Live and archived webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the “Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care.

