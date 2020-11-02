 

 YETI Appoints Alison Dean to Board of Directors and Announces Board Transitions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Alison Dean, former Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer at iRobot, as an independent director, effective October 30, 2020. Currently, YETI’s board consists of nine members, seven of which are independent and who collectively possess significant public company experience across strategy, brand building, eCommerce, retail, consumer products, corporate finance, financial management, and product development.

“Alison’s corporate financial acumen and her perspective on operational excellence will be extremely beneficial to the YETI board,” said David Schnadig, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Additionally, her experience with global expansion will be invaluable as we continue to focus on YETI’s international growth.”

Ms. Dean has more than 30 years of cumulative experience in corporate finance. She joined iRobot, the leading consumer robot company, in 2005 to help prepare the organization for its public offering and throughout her time there, revenue grew from $142 million to $1.2 billion in 2019. During her tenure, Ms. Dean oversaw a number of critical business areas, including financial planning, corporate finance, acquisitions, information technology, supply chain operations and investor relations. She previously held several senior financial positions at 3Com Corporation, including as Corporate Controller, as well as financial roles at other high tech companies.

Since July 2018, Ms. Dean has served on the board of directors and as the Audit Committee Chair for Everbridge, Inc., the leader in critical event management and enterprise safety applications. Ms. Dean holds a B.A. in Business Economics from Brown University and an M.B.A. from Boston University.

“In addition to her impressive financial expertise, Alison brings a vast knowledge of the consumer and technology industries to YETI’s Board of Directors,” said Matt Reintjes, President and CEO at YETI. “Her support of innovation and global growth will be an asset to our business.”

Ms. Dean will fill a vacancy on YETI’s Board of Directors created by the resignation of Michael E. Najjar, effective October 29, 2020. “We thank Mike for his service to YETI over the past eight years and wish him well as he focuses on management of Cortec and its portfolio companies,” said Matt Reintjes.

Additionally, David Schnadig has informed the Board that he intends to step down as Chair of the Board and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective at the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders. Mr. Schnadig also confirmed to the Board that he is willing to stand for re-election if so nominated. “Dave became Chair of YETI’s Board of Directors in June 2012 and since then has provided trusted leadership to the Board and executive team of YETI,” said Matt Reintjes. “We are sincerely appreciative of Dave’s many contributions to YETI’s growth through the years.”

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit www.YETI.com.

YETI Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
Ambarella Introduces CV28M SoC With CVflow to Enable New Categories of Intelligent Sensing Devices
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
YETI Holdings, Inc. Announces Reporting Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results