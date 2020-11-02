Absolute to Host Conference Call for Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

A press release announcing the quarterly results will be issued at or about 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) that same day. The corresponding Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements will also be made available at www.absolute.com , and will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

Absolute (Nasdaq: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced it will host a conference call on Monday, November 9th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) to discuss its fiscal 2021 first quarter results. Christy Wyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host the call.

All interested parties can join the call by dialing 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. Please dial-in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until Monday, November 16, 2020 at midnight ET. To access the archived conference call, please dial 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 and enter the reservation code 9415737.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.absolute.com and here. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Absolute

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

