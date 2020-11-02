UroGen Pharma to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 9, 2020

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, November 9, 2020, prior to the open of the market. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

The webcast will be made available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://investors.urogen.com. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.

Dial-In Information

Live (U.S. / Canada): (855) 765-5685

Live (International): (615) 247-5916

Confirmation number: 2146176

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s approved product, Jelmyto (mitomycin) for pyelocalyceal solution, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, respectively. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005238/en/