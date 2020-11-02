 

Novus Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2a Clinical Trial of Anti-CD40L Antibody AT-1501 in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.11.2020, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Novus”) (NASDAQ: NVUS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing, targeted medicines for patients undergoing organ or cellular transplantation, as well as those living with immunological diseases, today announced that the first subject has been enrolled in the Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating AT-1501, the Company’s lead product candidate, in adults with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). AT-1501 blocks the activation of the CD40L pathway, which has been shown to improve muscle function, slow disease progression, and improve survival in a pre-clinical animal model of ALS. AT-1501 previously received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of ALS.

“Novus is committed to providing people living with ALS and their families with a therapeutic solution to treat this progressive and devastating disease as expeditiously as possible,” said Steven Perrin, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Novus. “We look forward to the safety and biomarker insights from this study and we anticipate top-line data from this important trial in 2022.”

"There is strong evidence that the reduction of peripheral neuroinflammation has the capacity to influence disease progression in ALS,” said Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, Director of the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS, and Chief of Neurology at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. “I am excited to see the clinical advancement of AT-1501, which targets a key signaling pathway in the generation of pro-inflammatory responses."

The AT-1501 Phase 2a trial in ALS is a 12-week, open label, dose escalating, safety and biomarker study. The endpoints of the study are safety and tolerability, and changes in pro-inflammatory biomarkers as well as neurofilament light chain. Exploratory clinical endpoints will also be assessed.

"We are in urgent need of new therapies for people living with ALS,” said Dr. Michael Rivner, Charbonnier Professor of Neurology and Director of the ALS Clinic at Georgia Regents Medical Center, Augusta. “AT-1501 and the CD40/CD40L pathway represent a highly promising approach to treating this disease.”

Novus Therapeutics has completed a Phase 1a/1b single ascending dose trial in healthy volunteers and adults living with ALS. In that trial, AT-1501 was well tolerated at all doses tested and demonstrated a good safety profile. AT-1501 also demonstrated linear dose proportionality across the dose range and a half-life of up to 26 days.

Seite 1 von 3
Novus Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS to Open Data Centers in Switzerland
Dicerna Announces Updated Phase 1 Data on RG6346 Investigational Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B ...
COTY 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
PerkinElmer to Acquire Cell Engineering Company Horizon Discovery for $383 Million (£296 Million)
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and Momentus Inc. Announce Three Independent Directors to Join ...
CARMAT Obtains Non-Dilutive Financing of €10 Million Guaranteed by the French State
Masimo Announces Limited Market Release of Radius VSM
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Management Team to Prepare for Future Growth
Ambarella Introduces CV28M SoC With CVflow to Enable New Categories of Intelligent Sensing Devices
Walgreens Boots Alliance and McKesson Complete the Formation of German Wholesale Joint Venture
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results